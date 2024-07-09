'Friends' star Courteney Cox crawls out of a freezer in bikini and face mask

"Friends" star Courteney Cox takes her exercise routine very seriously.

In an Instagram video she posted Monday, the actress, who celebrated her 60th birthday in June, shared that she tries her best to stay fit as she gets older, while also poking fun at her workout routine.

"I just had a birthday. Don’t love the number, but look, we have no choice. You just gotta do the best you can," she said at the start of the Instagram post.

The actress gave fans an inside look at her workout routine, which included running on a treadmill, pull-ups, squats and crunches. For this part of the video, Cox was wearing a black sports bra and leggings and had her hair up in a ponytail.

Later in the video, the "Cougar Town" star emerged from inside a freezer, wearing a black bikini, a sheet face mask and a baseball cap that appeared to have red lights in it.

"What? It’s cryotherapy?" she joked as she walked off camera.

Her celebrity friends flooded the comments section with compliments.

Mira Sorvino wrote, "You look amazing and continue to delight with your antics."

Angie Harmon added, "WHAT?? WHO? WHHAAAAT??? KILLING IT GORGEOUS WOMAN!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

This is not the first time Cox has shared that cryotherapy and ice baths are part of her workout routine. In February, the actress shared a video of her getting ready to go into an ice bath in a blue bikini and wetsuit socks.

"Is this cheating?" she asked her fans while pointing to her socks, "because your feet get really f---ing cold."

In a November 2023 interview with Glamour, the "Scream" actress revealed she believes hydration is key, and she will do anything to hydrate her skin whether the trendy word for it is "flooding or slugging or slagging."

"I thought I would never do a cold plunge. I thought I would hate it, but I love it so much," she told the outlet. "I feel great for hours afterward. So, as much as you dread getting in, you know that you’re going to feel so good … the dopamine hit you get from it lasts a long time. Do it. Really, it’s worth it."

The actress recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the final episode of "Friends" with an emotional Instagram tribute to the popular show.

She posted a video of the final scene from the series finale of the show, writing, "I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears," adding she is "forever grateful" for the experience. The final scene showed the group of friends gathered together in Monica's apartment one last time as they help her move out.

The show also starred Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. Perry died in October 2023 from "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy released by the Los Angeles medical examiner's office.