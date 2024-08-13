Expand / Collapse search
Child Stars

Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested for spousal battery at California theme park

Skai Jackson allegedly pushed her boyfriend at Universal Studios

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for battery last week at Universal Studios Hollywood, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Responding officers from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station detained Jackson upon arrival on Friday, Aug. 9, and reviewed camera footage that allegedly indicated she was the primary aggressor in the incident.

The 22-year-old actress allegedly pushed her boyfriend twice inside the park.

Skai Jackson stares directly at the camera in a black top and diamond chain necklace inset a photo of her in a blue dress on "Jessie"

Skai Jackson allegedly pushed her boyfriend twice during a visit to Universal Studios. (Getty Images)

The detective assigned to the case told Fox News Digital that the couple didn't deny what had happened, but tried to downplay the incident. 

No injuries were reported and Jackson's boyfriend declined any medical attention. The actress, who starred in Disney Channel shows "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" is reportedly engaged and pregnant, according to TMZ.

A young Skai Jackson on "Jessie" in a crown looks up at Kevin Chamberlain as Bertram Winkle in a grey sweater vest

Skai Jackson starred in "Jessie" for four seasons, as well as the show's spinoff, "Bunk'd," for three seasons. (Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Skai Jackson holding a box appears in character on the show "Jessie" with actress Debby Ryan

Skai Jackson is pictured with actress Debby Ryan during the first season of "Jessie." (Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Jackson was booked for misdemeanor spousal battery around 6:30 p.m. and released by 9:30 after posting a $20,000 bond.

Her arraignment at Van Nuys Superior Court is scheduled for Oct. 11.

A representative for the actress did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The cast of "Bunk'd" pose together on and off a bed

The former child star was released after she posted a $20,000 bond. (Tony Rivetti/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Last year, Jackson was ridiculed online after asking fans to pay a $5 fee to be entered into a raffle for an Apple MacBook computer. She explained the giveaway and consequently defended herself on TikTok live

"It is not that serious, for a damn $5. It is called a raffle, I don't know if you guys have been to school before but I know I've been to school and we used to have raffles all the time," she said, pointedly.

Seemingly responding to a comment about the fees, Jackson continued, "The money goes toward the prize, and like I said, if there's anything left over I'm doing a second giveaway soon. So that's what it's going toward."

Skai Jackson in a jean jacket and white shirt smiles for the camera with a pink and blue shadow of her behind

Skai Jackson came under fire last year after she asked fans to pay money to participate in a raffle. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

Jackson then went on the defense, acknowledging that despite asking for money for the giveaway, she was not seeking nor did she need monetary compensation.

"I do not need money. Me personally, I do not need money. And I'm not saying this like, in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I'm just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life," she assured her followers.

Skai Jackson in a white bra and see-through white top smiles on the carpet

Skai Jackson attends Elle's Hollywood Rising event on June 6. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Jackson currently has a film in post-production: "The Man in the White Van."

