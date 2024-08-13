Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested for spousal battery at California theme park

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for battery last week at Universal Studios Hollywood, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Responding officers from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station detained Jackson upon arrival on Friday, Aug. 9, and reviewed camera footage that allegedly indicated she was the primary aggressor in the incident.

The 22-year-old actress allegedly pushed her boyfriend twice inside the park.

The detective assigned to the case told Fox News Digital that the couple didn't deny what had happened, but tried to downplay the incident.

No injuries were reported and Jackson's boyfriend declined any medical attention. The actress, who starred in Disney Channel shows "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" is reportedly engaged and pregnant, according to TMZ.

Jackson was booked for misdemeanor spousal battery around 6:30 p.m. and released by 9:30 after posting a $20,000 bond.

Her arraignment at Van Nuys Superior Court is scheduled for Oct. 11.

A representative for the actress did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last year, Jackson was ridiculed online after asking fans to pay a $5 fee to be entered into a raffle for an Apple MacBook computer. She explained the giveaway and consequently defended herself on TikTok live .

"It is not that serious, for a damn $5. It is called a raffle, I don't know if you guys have been to school before but I know I've been to school and we used to have raffles all the time," she said, pointedly.

Seemingly responding to a comment about the fees, Jackson continued, "The money goes toward the prize, and like I said, if there's anything left over I'm doing a second giveaway soon. So that's what it's going toward."

Jackson then went on the defense, acknowledging that despite asking for money for the giveaway, she was not seeking nor did she need monetary compensation.

"I do not need money. Me personally, I do not need money. And I'm not saying this like, in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I'm just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life," she assured her followers.

Jackson currently has a film in post-production: "The Man in the White Van."