FISA court was duped into issuing warrant, Rep. Jim Jordan tells Sean Hannity

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed a U.S. Justice Department decision to seek a FISA warrant -- and blasted what he described as the deceitful methods used to persuade the FISA court to grant it -- during an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity” on Thursday night.

“They didn’t tell the court the dossier was unverified," Jordan told Fox News host Sean Hannity, referring to the court created under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. "They didn’t tell the court who paid for it, namely the Clinton campaign. They didn’t tell the court that Christopher Steele, the guy who wrote it, was desperate that Trump not win. They didn’t tell the court that Christopher Steele had been fired by the FBI because he’s out leaking information. That’s a lot not to share with a secret court, especially, Sean, when you’re getting a warrant to go spy on the other party’s campaign.

"They didn’t tell the court who paid for it, namely the Clinton campaign." — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Jordan, 55, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and member of the House Judiciary Committee, called for a “single standard” for everyone when it comes to breaking the law, saying there shouldn’t be a separate set a rules for people named “Comey,” “Clinton,” “Lynch,” among others.

“All the way up until May 17, 2017, when they named Bob Mueller special counsel, they had zero, zero evidence of any type of collusion,” Jordan continued. “All of that time and still no evidence, and yet they moved ahead with this whole thing.”