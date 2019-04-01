Exclusive: Eddie Montgomery releases 'King of the World' music video

Eddie Montgomery released a music video for his song, "King of the World" and Fox News has the exclusive premiere.

The song appears on Montgomery Gentry's latest album, "Here's To You," the final album the country music duo recorded together prior to Troy Gentry's untimely passing in 2017. The album was released in early 2018.

"Man, it was awesome filming 'King of the World,'" Montgomery told us. "It was out in this cool a-- cabin in the woods in Tennessee."

He added, "The song reminded me of my crazy-a-- Cajun buddy from Louisiana and how he taught me all about crawfish boils."

"King of the World" was directed by Grant Claire and Ed Pryor for Hideout Pictures. Watch the video above.