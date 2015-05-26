Expand / Collapse search
Emma Watson addresses Prince Harry dating rumors

March 26, 2014: This file photo shows actress Emma Watson at the premiere of "Noah," in New York. (AP)

We were all really hoping a recent rumor claiming Emma Watson was dating Prince Harry was true, but the "Harry Potter" star set the record straight on her alleged love connection.

Woman's Day alleged that Prince Harry and Emma Watson were "having secret dates."

The news source (which is the same publication responsible for this epic Kate Middleton Photoshop fail) claimed that His Royal Hotness, 30, enlisted the help of friends to help set him up with the 24-year-old actress after she split from her British rugby player boyfriend, Matthew Janney, this past year.

"WORLD Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?!," Watson responded to the rumor on Sunday. "Also..... marrying a Prince not a prerequisite for being a Princess."

    The actress attached a YouTube video to her tweet titled: "All Girls are Princesses."

