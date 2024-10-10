Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter, Brooke Shields stun in sheer looks and thigh-high slits: PHOTOS

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter shimmered in a custom Versace silver sequined gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh high slit. She accessorized the look with a matching sequined scarf and silver platform heels.

The "Please Please Please" singer wore her blonde locks in bouncy curls, along with glittery pink eyeshadow and a dark red lip.

"How are you real ???? literally flawless," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by the singer. Donatella Versace then chimed in, writing "Gooooorgeous!! congratulations Sabrina!!!," and adding a few sparkle emojis.

FORMER DISNEY STAR SABRINA CARPENTER EMBRACES ‘DARK, WEIRD SIDES’ OF FAME, REFUSES TO BE ‘LITTLE ROBOT ANGEL’

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wore a black bodysuit underneath a sheer Louis Vuitton dress with a chevron pattern, at a screening for "A Real Pain" at the New York Film Festival. The dress features an asymmetrical skirt and sleeves that cinch in at the elbows with extra fabric cascading down the sides of her dress.

The "Poor Things" star paired the dress with black high heel shoes and layered gold necklaces.

Stone recently wrapped filming on "Bugonia," her fifth collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos. They previously worked together on "The Favourite," "Bleat," "Kinds of Kindness" and "Poor Things," the last of which won her a second Academy Award win for lead actress.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields glittered in gold when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a sleeveless gold sequined dress, which also featured a thigh-high slit, and showed off her toned arms and legs.

The star wore her long brunette hair in loose curls, accessorizing with a gold watch, gold bracelets and gold heels.

"You’ve still got it you gold goddess," one fan commented on an Instagram post Shields shared following the event. "You are styled perfectly here! You look soooo beautiful as always," another added.

BROOKE SHIELDS' DAUGHTER DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT MOTHER'S SEXUAL ASSAULT UNTIL SHE WATCHED 'PRETTY BABY' DOCUMENTARY

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber wore a Ferragamo sheer dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Time100 Next gala in New York City. The see-through dress featured black stripes which turned into black fringe reaching her knees.

The model and actress paired the dress with a nude thong that was visible underneath, black close-toed heels and a black Ferragamo purse. She finished the look off with a smokey eye and nude lips, choosing to wear her hair in beachy waves.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña radiated in a matching sheer Dior set on the red carpet at a screening of "Emilia Pérez" during the 47th Mill Valley Film Festival. The actress wore a black lace top with puffy sleeves and pearl buttons, and a matching skirt, both with floral designs.

To make the look her own, Saldaña added a black Dior belt around her waist and a pendant necklace around her neck, as well as multiple rings, diamond earrings and black heels. She wore her hair in a ponytail.

The actress shared a video of herself in the black ensemble on Instagram, and fans flooded the comments section with positive reviews. One wrote, "Wow this whole look. Stunning," and another added, "The most beautiful woman in the world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria dazzled in a shiny strapless silver semi-sheer gown with illusion skin-colored fabric underneath.

The dress features a leafy pattern jutting out on the top, creating an interesting neckline, which continues down to the bottom of the dress.

The "Desperate Housewives" star wore her hair straight and down her back, pairing the look with a peal necklace, a diamond bracelet and multiple rings.