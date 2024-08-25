Disney actress Jenna Ortega deleted Twitter account after being sent explicit, AI-generated photos of herself

Actress Jenna Ortega has always had an interest in horror – starring in shows like "Wednesday," and flicks including "Scream" and "X."

Since becoming a household name as a child, thanks to the Disney Channel, Ortega has experienced a different kind of terror, and it all connects back to artificial intelligence.

"I hate AI," the upcoming "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" actress said on The New York Times' podcast, "The Interview."

'WEDNESDAY' STAR JENNA ORTEGA RESPONDS TO BACKLASH FROM CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ABOUT SHOW

"Here's the thing, AI could be used for incredible things," she said, referencing medical advancements. "Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong. It's disgusting."

Ortega, who previously starred on Disney's "Stuck in the Middle" beginning in 2016, says she was subjected to explicit content from the moment she joined social media.

"Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong. It's disgusting." — Jenna Ortega

"The first [direct message] I ever opened myself when I was 12 was an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals. And that was just the beginning of what was to come," she shared. Ortega says she was also sent AI-generated child pornography of herself.

"I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, ‘Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.' I ended up deleting it about two to three years ago because the influx after the show ['Wednesday'] had come out, of these absurd images and photos, which is so repulsive, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it because it was unnecessary, and I didn't need that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday," a spinoff from the original "The Addams Family" series, which premiered in 1964. The show generated immense interest, and video from the show of Ortega dancing in character exploded on the Internet.

The actress, now 21, says she previously used Twitter (now X) to make political and personal statements.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And then I was grated with this stuff and it's just disgusting," she said, adding that the content she'd encountered made her feel "bad" and "uncomfortable."

"I deleted it because I couldn't say anything without seeing something like that. And I don't need to be seeing that every day. So, one day I just woke up and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need this anymore.' So I dropped it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ortega says she's "learning" how to protect herself. She does still have an Instagram account.

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.