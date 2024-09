Roger O’Donnell, the keyboardist for The Cure, announced he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The 68-year-old musician took to social media to share the details.

"In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went for a scan and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating," O’Donnell wrote.

He continued by saying he’s completed 11 months of treatment "under some of the finest specialists in the world," including immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

THE CURE DRUMMER ANDY ANDERSON DEAD AT 68

"Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out," he encouraged, highlighting earlier in the post that September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

O’Donnell added, "Lastly if you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and my partner Mimi, sometimes its harder to be on the other side of this….."

The lengthy caption accompanied a black and white photo of O’Donnell and his partner, Mimi.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the Mayo Clinic, lymphoma is a type of cancer that impacts the lymphatic system, the "part of the body's germ-fighting and disease-fighting immune system." Symptoms can include fever, night sweats, fatigue, itchy skin, painless swelling of lymph nodes, weight loss and more. Treatments vary but often use chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy, the last two of which O'Donnell mentioned.

He also shared a second post with black and white photos, showcasing his shorter hair, writing, "The hair isn’t out of choice hahahah," and crediting Mimi with the photo.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, The Cure announced that O’Donnell would not be with the band on the Latin America leg of its tour.

"We are sure you will join with us in wishing him the speediest of recoveries," they wrote in their announcement on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O’Donnell joined the band, known for its goth look and new wave sound, in 1987. He brieflt left the band in 1990 and then again in 1995 before joining them again in 2011.