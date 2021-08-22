Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

CSI:Vegas star rushed to hospital after suffering from exhaustion

William Peterson, 68, 'did not feel well' after working long hours film for 12 weeks, publicist says

By Jack Durschlag | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Filming of the CSI: Vegas sequel has been halted after star William Peterson was taken to the hospital Friday after suffering from exhaustion, a published report said Sunday.

The three-time Emmy nominee had to stop filming the series after he reportedly "did not feel well," People confirmed.

'CSI' REVIVAL IN THE WORKS AT CBS: REPORT

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," his publicist told People.

William Petersen, 68, who plays Gil Grissom on CSI:Vegas, was taken to the hospital Friday after suffering from exhaustion, his publicist said. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

William Petersen, 68, who plays Gil Grissom on CSI:Vegas, was taken to the hospital Friday after suffering from exhaustion, his publicist said. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

An ambulance was reportedly called to the set of the series revival and Petersen, 68, was transported to a nearby medical center, where he was examined and released. He's currently listed in good condition, TMZ reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Petersen agreed to revive his character Gil Grissom, as Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham were also tapped to return as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively.

The series returns Oct. 6.

Trending