CSI:Vegas star rushed to hospital after suffering from exhaustion

Filming of the CSI: Vegas sequel has been halted after star William Peterson was taken to the hospital Friday after suffering from exhaustion, a published report said Sunday.

The three-time Emmy nominee had to stop filming the series after he reportedly "did not feel well," People confirmed.

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," his publicist told People.

An ambulance was reportedly called to the set of the series revival and Petersen, 68, was transported to a nearby medical center, where he was examined and released. He's currently listed in good condition, TMZ reported.

Petersen agreed to revive his character Gil Grissom, as Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham were also tapped to return as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively.

The series returns Oct. 6.