Cristiano Ronaldo dethrones Selena Gomez as the most followed person on Instagram

Selena Gomez’s tenure at the most-followed celebrity on Instagram has come to an end!

On Monday, it was discovered that Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken that coveted mantle — by a relatively narrow margin. The pro athlete currently sits at 144,352,910 followers while Gomez has 144,325,743 followers.

However, it’s possible the 26-year-old pop star isn’t all that bent out of shape over giving up the IG crown. Last month, she announced to her army of fans that she had decided to take a step back from social media in order to take better care of herself.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Just one week later, Gomez checked herself into rehab to seek treatment at a mental health facility. A source told ET at the time that Gomez was battling physical health issues as a result of lupus and her kidney transplant last year.

Gomez held the most-followed Instagram account for two years, having claimed it from fellow pop star Taylor Swift in 2016.

Ronaldo tends to use his account to showcase images from matches, his workout routines, as well as shots with this big family.

