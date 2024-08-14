Country star Nate Smith takes a nasty tumble during concert

Country music star Nate Smith took a hard tumble mid-song while opening for Morgan Wallen.

The 38-year-old singer shared a video of the moment with his fans on Instagram.

He wrote, "The way I bounced back," before adding "Well crap" in the caption.

Smith had been singing "World on Fire" when he crashed to the ground.

Smith was walking between the stage and the front row of the crowd when he went down arms-length distance from the fans. It's unclear if he slipped or tripped as he performed.

Fans and friends shared support on Smith's social media post.

Fellow country star Ernest wrote, "These things happen."

"Handled like a pro," another user added.

"Most graceful fall I've seen," one wrote. "Then carried on like no big deal."

The musician opened for Wallen's "One Night at a Time" tour stop at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 9.

Wallen's U.S. leg of the tour has ended as the "Last Night" singer is set to head to Europe. He'll perform in a handful of European countries from Aug. 28 through Sept. 8.

The country star will return to the U.S. to play rescheduled shows in Knoxville, Tampa and Charlotte.

"I feel like saying thank you would be such an understatement right now," Smith wrote on social media after the final night of Wallen's tour. "We capped off the end of the One Night At A Time tour last night with @morganwallen in Vegas and it was an absolute amazing journey this year."

"@morganwallen thanks for giving me a job! I also have a few people I want to give recognition to, my band and crew who work so hard behind the scenes to make everything possible. My family who shelled out money for me to make this dream happen."

"Country radio for always playing the music that means so much to me and lastly all of you guys who show up to watch me perform," he added. "I cannot do it without any of you guys."

Smith will headline his own tour beginning this fall, beginning Sept. 19 in Portland, Oregon. The "Through the Smoke" tour will continue through Dec. 5.

