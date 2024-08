The story of "Superman" star Christopher Reeve’s journey from onscreen to real life hero is being documented for audiences around the world.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is now coming to theaters for wider audiences.

A new trailer for the film includes clips from his family, including children Matthew, Alexandra and Will, his late wife Dana, who died of lung cancer in 2006, as well as famous friends like Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close.

In 1995, Reeve fell from a horse at an equestrian competition, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

In the trailer, Reeve can be heard saying about the accident, "I ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, throw a ball to Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go."

His daughter Alexandra tears up as she shares her recollection of Dana running into his hospital room saying, "I love you, I love you."

Reeve’s voice-over continues, "And then she said the words that saved my life: ‘You’re still you. And I love you.’"

As he adjusted to his new life, Reeve became heavily involved in disability advocacy and fundraising for research for spinal cord injuries, largely through The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. He also lobbied for legislation to support stem cell research.

"I felt I needed to do something, not just for myself, but for everyone else in the same condition," Reeve is seen saying in the "Super/Man" trailer.

Nine years after his injury, Reeve passed away at age 52 in 2004 after suffering a heart attack following an infection.

"With 2024 being the 20-year anniversary of our father’s death, that felt like the right time to reintroduce him and his heroic story to the world," his youngest son, Will, told Deadline in January.

Will credited the team behind the documentary, including directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, adding, "Everything came together in a way that we knew as a family we could be open and honest and vulnerable and hand everything over to them and see what they came back with. And that trust has been rewarded in a way that we’re just so thrilled about and can’t wait for the world to experience as well."

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" will premiere in select theaters on Sept. 21, with a special encore presentation on Sept. 25, Reeve’s birthday.