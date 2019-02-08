Chris Brown and Offset threaten each other over feud surrounding arrest of 21 Savage

That escalated quickly.

Things got personal between Chris Brown and Offset, after the "No Air" singer posted a meme poking fun at Offset's pal, 21 Savage. The latter rapper was arrested earlier this week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with ICE alleging that the British-born rapper had been in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

On Wednesday, Brown posted a 21 Savage music video to Instagram, with a British-sounding rapper doing a voice-over; Offset called it "lame" in the comments.

Brown then replied with a series of explicit insults aimed at Offset. "F--K YOU LIL BOY ... SENSITIVE A-- N---- ... IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME. Oh and another thing, SUCK MY D--K!!!!"

"If he don't get his EARTH WIND AND FIRE pootytang space suits WEARING CAP *SS LIL BOY da f--k out my comments and off my d--k," the singer added on his Instagram , coming back for round two.

Offset replied on his Instagram story, writing, "Coke head don’t want [smoke emoji]."

He also posted, and subsequently deleted, a series of text messages, allegedly between himself and Offset, in which Brown seemingly challenged Offset to come to his house and throw down, an offer the Migos rapper rejected.

The feud kept coming on Thursday after Brown took to Instagram again, this time comparing Offset to the character Pootie Tang from the 2001 comedy of the same name.

Offset finally fired back with a pointed message for Brown that called the singer out for his 2009 attack on then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which Brown later plead guilty to felony assault.

“I aint really have too much rap for you on this social media s--t but since that’s where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to sqaush the s--t," Offset wrote in a post on his Instagram story.

"“Check my record and check yours only people you go toe to toe with is women," the rapper continued. "Oh and btw Ima smack the s--t out you when I see you!"

Brown and Offset aren't the only musicians to speak out about 21 Savage's recent arrest. On Wednesday, JAY-Z revealed that his record label, Roc Nation, has hired an attorney for the rapper.

In a statement to Billboard, JAY-Z decried the arrest, saying, "The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U-visa petition has been pending for 4 years," adding, "In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately, #Free21Savage."