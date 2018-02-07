Charlie Sheen's ex-pal Lenny Dykstra claims actor will be taken down by the feds

Lenny Dykstra, the former MLB player, ex-convict and ex-best friend of Charlie Sheen, sat down for a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 54-year-old told the publication that he has knowledge that the scandal-embroiled actor is "on the verge of being prosecuted, in a roundabout way, for knowingly spreading his HIV — and that the actor is under federal investigation for tax and wire fraud."

The former Mets player said he is puzzled as to why Sheen has not tried to run from the law.

He mused, "I don't know why Charlie doesn't try to leave the country."

Dykstra claimed he is "sickened" by Sheen's behavior.

"I am not a saint, but I will not tolerate a man beating a woman," Dykstra said in the explosive chat.

Currently, Dykstra is weighing the possibility of making a documentary about Sheen's life, he claimed.

"Charlie is getting what he deserves. When you've been where I've been, I'm not afraid of anything," said Dykstra.

Before, the two stars had a falling out, their friendship formed over a $3,000-bottle of red wine at Sheen's Malibu home in 1993.

But the pair lost touch, only reconnecting in 2011 prior to the former baseball player's prison stint.

"Charlie came running up to me, hugging me, telling me how much he missed me," Dykstra claimed. "I could tell he was lit up but in good spirits."

Soon Dykstra created licensing deals tied to Sheen, like the vaping product Nico-Sheen and Sheen Vodka. The products never materialized.

And a former personal manager for Sheen, Mark Burg, said Dykstra's business ventures were not welcomed by Sheen or his representatives.

"Lenny was a friend of Charlie's who tried to get more involved in his life, and I don't think he ever wanted that," said Burg.

Dykstra claimed Sheen's alleged drug use increased in 2014.

"It was right out of a mystery spy thriller, with a sliding bookcase. I walked in and Charlie was standing there with a glass d--k, — a crack pipe — in one hand and his phone in the other. I took one look around, there's all this stuff, cool paintings and Babe Ruth's ring, and I said, 'Charlie, I have to admit, if you're going to smoke crack, this has got to be the best crack den on the planet!' That broke the ice," recounted Dykstra.

Dykstra claimed it was during that meeting that Sheen shared he was HIV positive. Dykstra alleged Sheen told him he got HIV from a transsexual partner. Dykstra said he encouraged his friend to come forward publicly with the news, even arranging a press conference but Sheen allegedly canceled last minute. Several other people confirmed to the publication a press conference orchestrated by Dykstra was in the works at the time.

Sheen eventually revealed to the world he was HIV positive in a "Today" show sit down in 2015.

Later that year, Dykstra grew concerned Sheen was suicidal. He texted him a note of inspiration but Sheen responded, "I'm too tired bro going away now where no one can hurt me ever again f--- tv f--- media f--- the public f--- cutting deals f--- getting rolled I own my truth forever adios senior…"

The drama surrounding the unlikely pals continued and Dykstra said their friendship suffered.

Sheen and Dykstra have not spoke since Dec. 21, 2014 after a two-hour phone call, the ex-MLB star said. After much arguing, Dykstra said they reconciled but never spent time togehter in person again. Dykstra claims this is because Sheen was embarrassed after learning his friend saw him in a supposed sex tape.

"He couldn't face me. He knows what I saw. He's humiliated."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheen and the IRS would comment on the story.

