Casey Kasem’s widow accuses attorney of ‘conspiring to kill’ him

Casey Kasem’s widow, Jean Kasem, has filed a wrongful-death suit against the late radio legend’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III.

It’s just the latest legal salvo in a string of suits and allegations since the star’s 2014 death between Jean and Kasem’s adult children, Kerri, Julie and Michael, from a previous marriage.

In new court documents, Jean accuses Ingham of conspiring with Kasem’s adult kids “to isolate and kill Casey Kasem for financial gain.”

Jean has brought in former LA Chief Prosecutor Becky James to fight her case.

The new suit, filed in Los Angeles County, claims that “Ingham and Casey’s older adult children ensured that Casey starved to death in a strange hospital far from home without his wife of more than three decades and youngest daughter [Liberty Kasem] by his side.”

The suit alleges Ingham was hired to advocate for Casey’s interest, but was instead “an active participant in this horrifying plot to end Casey’s life for financial gain. To that end, he performed actions that were far outside the bounds of any conceivable ‘representation’ of Casey.”

Jean claims she and Liberty “were in the dark as Ingham ignored or defied court requests that he visit Casey in Washington state [where Casey died] to assess his needs when he was having trouble breathing because his lungs were filling up with liquid and he would likely pass away.”

They further claim the lawyer profited by billing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees to the estate.

“A law license is not a license to kill,” James said in a brief.

Ingham did not comment on the suit.

Last year, police in Gig Harbor, Wash., said they found no evidence of wrongdoing after investigating Kasem’s death at 82.

