Candace Cameron Bure had ‘very embarrassing’ first kiss in front of hundreds of people

As a young actress growing up in Hollywood, Candace Cameron Bure was bound to have her share of embarrassments.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the "Full House" alum, who starred as DJ Tanner for eight seasons, opened up about her first kiss with co-star Scott Curtis in front of a live studio audience on the set of the '90s show.

"I remember it was very embarrassing in that I knew my parents were standing off to the side watching it," said Bure, who kissed Curtis's character, Kevin Gwin, on an episode titled "13 Candles" in 1990. "You have an audience of 200 people that are watching you do this. You have the camera people, the producers, the directors, the other actors on the stage."

"I remember I was just blushing, thinking, 'Oh my goodness, I'm about to have my first kiss at 13 years old,'" she recalled. "Again, the act isn't embarrassing, but it's just when you're a teenager, everything's just embarrassing. But I remember when Scott was cast, he was so sweet. He was really cute, and we really enjoyed each other and working with each other. So I was like, OK, this will be good."

Bure, who is currently starring in a handful of films for this year's Great American Family Christmas lineup, including, "A Christmas Less Traveled" and "Home Sweet Christmas," said the two never actually kissed during rehearsals.

"And then it was like once we had to actually tape the scene, we went in for that peck, and yeah, I think he was telling a story where we were giving each other breath spray. I think we were just trying to be as fun and funny about it as possible and relaxed and just break the nerves that we both had. And it was so very innocent."

"But I think about it now, even as a parent and thinking of my kids at 13 years old and like, oh my goodness, it really is embarrassing to have your first kiss in front of hundreds of people live and then knowing millions of people are going to watch it," she added.

Last month, during an appearance on "Full House" alums Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's podcast, "How Rude, Tanneritos!" Curtis detailed his first kiss with Bure.

"I was excited to get the audition, and they had said that I was going to be Candace's first kiss," he said. "So, when I came in and did the table read with you guys first thing, I took this seriously. I knew that this was a big moment."

"Of course, the rest of the week, you could feel the build-up happening," he continued. "The night that we filmed it, we actually had to get it with the audience and then without the audience because ['Full House' creator] Jeff Franklin wanted one take of the audience going, ‘Woooh.’"

The moment, said Curtis, really helped create a strong friendship between the two young actors.

"After the two episodes, Candace and I became friends," he said. "We were talking on the phone and giggling and laughing and having fun. I remember the last thing that she and I said to each other was, ‘We'll see you at the wrap party.’"

Earlier this year, Bure talked about her bond with her "Full House" castmates, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Sweetin, Barber and the late Bob Saget.

"We're all close friends. We keep in contact, like, constantly. I always just get amused when [the media calls] them reunions because I'm like, 'We're literally family hanging out,'" she told Fox News Digital. "But sometimes we do that publicly."

These days, Bure, who became the Great American Family Channel's chief creative officer in 2022, is continuing her mission of creating faith and family-based content.

Her specialty? Christmas!

"Honestly, it has been 15 years of shooting Christmas content all year long, and so I'm so used to it," said Bure, who's starring in multiple Christmas films during the 4th annual Great American Christmas franchise this season. "I feel like I'm synonymous with these Christmas movies. I really love making them. I have such a joy for Christmas and so it feels very natural at this point, 15 years in, to just be like, 'Yeah, it's Christmas 24/7.'"

"I really do love our lineup at Great American Family Channel," she added. "They are heartwarming movies. You've got the prince and princess movies, you've got some really fun musical Christmas movies with songs. I mean, they're fantastic. And then you'll probably pull out the tissues for my movies."

"So there's quite the lineup, and I love all of the talent that we have, and I want people to be entertained," she said. "I want them to feel comforted and laugh and be joyful and whatever makes them feel good about watching these Christmas movies, we have one for everyone. So, whether you like to laugh or you want this song and dance, or you want the tears, we have them."

