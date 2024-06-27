Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

50 campfire songs to add to your playlist this summer

Rock jams, country hits, pop favorites to add to your campfire playlist

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Campfire cooking tips from chef Video

Campfire cooking tips from chef

June is National Camping Month; chef David Burke demonstrates how to amp up campfire cooking.

Summer is the perfect time to pull up a seat around an outdoor fire pit under the stars.

When you gather around the campfire this summer, whether it be in your backyard or at the campground, you need the perfect playlist to accompany your fireside chats and s'more making. 

If anyone around the firepit is musically inclined, an acoustic version of everyone's favorite songs will fit the ambiance of the setting.

Friends roasting marshmallows around the campfire

This campfire playlist is full of songs, including rock, country and pop hits, that everyone will be singing through the night. (iStock)

Alternatively, if you don't have anyone who can strum the guitar while everyone sings along, that's OK. A speaker will do the trick. 

BOAT DAY PLAYLIST: 50 SONGS TO KEEP THE ENERGY HIGH WHILE ON THE WATER

The key to a campfire playlist is including a good mix of sing-alongs, perhaps hits like "Sweet Caroline" that everyone can belt together, and tunes that serve more as background noise while everyone has their own conversations around the fire.

Here are 50 songs that you can add to your campfire playlist to keep everyone grooving until the fire burns out. 

1. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver 

2. "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond

3. "Riptide," Vance Joy

4. "Hey, Soul Sister," Train 

5. "Sweet Home Alabama," Lynyrd Skynyrd 

BEST 50 ROCK SONGS FOR THE ULTIMATE WORKOUT PLAYLIST

6. "Wagon Wheel," Darius Rucker 

7. "Three Little Birds," Bob Marley 

8. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band 

9. "Good Times Roll," Jimmie Allen and Nelly 

10. "Landslide," Fleetwood Mac

A backyard campfire setup

If you're having a fire in your backyard, don't forget to bring out plenty of snacks, including marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers for s'mores, and plenty of tunes to last through the night. (iStock)

11. "Where the Wild Things Are," Luke Combs 

12. "Fast Car," Luke Combs 

13. "Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton 

14. "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton 

15. "Revival," Zach Bryan 

16. "Ring of Fire," Johnny Cash 

17. "Dancin' in the Moonlight," Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina

18. "Take It Easy," Eagles 

19. "Hotel California," Eagles 

20. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock 

THE PRODUCTIVITY PLAYLIST: AN UPBEAT LIST OF SONGS TO KEEP YOU MOTIVATED THROUGH YOUR WORKDAY

21. "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen 

22. "Africa," TOTO 

23. "Sweet Child O'Mine," Guns N' Roses 

24. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey 

25. "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen 

26. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Queen 

27. "Hey Jude," The Beatles 

28. "Come Together," The Beatles 

29. "Livin' on a Prayer," Bon Jovi

30. "Like a Prayer," Madonna 

A man playing guitar by a campfire

A little guitar-playing adds a fun (possibly romantic) element to campfire sing-alongs. (iStock)

31. "I'm a Believer," Smash Mouth 

32. "I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons 

33. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," Aerosmith 

34. "Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

35. "Brown Eyed Girl," Van Morrison 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

36. "Jolene," Dolly Parton 

37. "Summer Nights," John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John 

38. "Wondering Why," The Red Clay Strays 

39. "Free Fallin'," Tom Petty 

40. "Let Her Go," Passenger 

41. "Fireflies," Owl City 

42. "Hammer to the Heart," Teddy Swims 

43. "Piano Man," Billy Joel 

44. "Can't Help Falling in Love," Elvis Presley 

45. "Glory Days," Bruce Springsteen

46. "Stick Season," Noah Kahan 

47. "Fire and Rain," James Taylor 

48. "A Horse with No Name," America and George Martin

49. "Wild Horses," The Rolling Stones 

50. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence & The Machine

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending