50 campfire songs to add to your playlist this summer

Summer is the perfect time to pull up a seat around an outdoor fire pit under the stars.

When you gather around the campfire this summer, whether it be in your backyard or at the campground, you need the perfect playlist to accompany your fireside chats and s'more making.

If anyone around the firepit is musically inclined, an acoustic version of everyone's favorite songs will fit the ambiance of the setting.

Alternatively, if you don't have anyone who can strum the guitar while everyone sings along, that's OK. A speaker will do the trick.

The key to a campfire playlist is including a good mix of sing-alongs, perhaps hits like "Sweet Caroline" that everyone can belt together, and tunes that serve more as background noise while everyone has their own conversations around the fire.

Here are 50 songs that you can add to your campfire playlist to keep everyone grooving until the fire burns out.

1. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver

2. "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond

3. "Riptide," Vance Joy

4. "Hey, Soul Sister," Train

5. "Sweet Home Alabama," Lynyrd Skynyrd

6. "Wagon Wheel," Darius Rucker

7. "Three Little Birds," Bob Marley

8. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band

9. "Good Times Roll," Jimmie Allen and Nelly

10. "Landslide," Fleetwood Mac

11. "Where the Wild Things Are," Luke Combs

12. "Fast Car," Luke Combs

13. "Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton

14. "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

15. "Revival," Zach Bryan

16. "Ring of Fire," Johnny Cash

17. "Dancin' in the Moonlight," Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina

18. "Take It Easy," Eagles

19. "Hotel California," Eagles

20. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock

21. "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

22. "Africa," TOTO

23. "Sweet Child O'Mine," Guns N' Roses

24. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey

25. "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen

26. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Queen

27. "Hey Jude," The Beatles

28. "Come Together," The Beatles

29. "Livin' on a Prayer," Bon Jovi

30. "Like a Prayer," Madonna

31. "I'm a Believer," Smash Mouth

32. "I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons

33. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," Aerosmith

34. "Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

35. "Brown Eyed Girl," Van Morrison

36. "Jolene," Dolly Parton

37. "Summer Nights," John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

38. "Wondering Why," The Red Clay Strays

39. "Free Fallin'," Tom Petty

40. "Let Her Go," Passenger

41. "Fireflies," Owl City

42. "Hammer to the Heart," Teddy Swims

43. "Piano Man," Billy Joel

44. "Can't Help Falling in Love," Elvis Presley

45. "Glory Days," Bruce Springsteen

46. "Stick Season," Noah Kahan

47. "Fire and Rain," James Taylor

48. "A Horse with No Name," America and George Martin

49. "Wild Horses," The Rolling Stones

50. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence & The Machine