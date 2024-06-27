50 campfire songs to add to your playlist this summer

Summer is the perfect time to pull up a seat around an outdoor fire pit under the stars.
When you gather around the campfire this summer, whether it be in your backyard or at the campground, you need the perfect playlist to accompany your fireside chats and s'more making.
If anyone around the firepit is musically inclined, an acoustic version of everyone's favorite songs will fit the ambiance of the setting.
Alternatively, if you don't have anyone who can strum the guitar while everyone sings along, that's OK. A speaker will do the trick.
BOAT DAY PLAYLIST: 50 SONGS TO KEEP THE ENERGY HIGH WHILE ON THE WATER
The key to a campfire playlist is including a good mix of sing-alongs, perhaps hits like "Sweet Caroline" that everyone can belt together, and tunes that serve more as background noise while everyone has their own conversations around the fire.
Here are 50 songs that you can add to your campfire playlist to keep everyone grooving until the fire burns out.
1. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver
2. "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond
3. "Riptide," Vance Joy
4. "Hey, Soul Sister," Train
5. "Sweet Home Alabama," Lynyrd Skynyrd
BEST 50 ROCK SONGS FOR THE ULTIMATE WORKOUT PLAYLIST
6. "Wagon Wheel," Darius Rucker
7. "Three Little Birds," Bob Marley
8. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band
9. "Good Times Roll," Jimmie Allen and Nelly
10. "Landslide," Fleetwood Mac
11. "Where the Wild Things Are," Luke Combs
12. "Fast Car," Luke Combs
13. "Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton
14. "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
15. "Revival," Zach Bryan
16. "Ring of Fire," Johnny Cash
17. "Dancin' in the Moonlight," Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina
18. "Take It Easy," Eagles
19. "Hotel California," Eagles
20. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock
THE PRODUCTIVITY PLAYLIST: AN UPBEAT LIST OF SONGS TO KEEP YOU MOTIVATED THROUGH YOUR WORKDAY
21. "I Had Some Help," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
22. "Africa," TOTO
23. "Sweet Child O'Mine," Guns N' Roses
24. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey
25. "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen
26. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Queen
27. "Hey Jude," The Beatles
28. "Come Together," The Beatles
29. "Livin' on a Prayer," Bon Jovi
30. "Like a Prayer," Madonna
31. "I'm a Believer," Smash Mouth
32. "I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons
33. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," Aerosmith
34. "Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney
35. "Brown Eyed Girl," Van Morrison
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
36. "Jolene," Dolly Parton
37. "Summer Nights," John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
38. "Wondering Why," The Red Clay Strays
39. "Free Fallin'," Tom Petty
40. "Let Her Go," Passenger
41. "Fireflies," Owl City
42. "Hammer to the Heart," Teddy Swims
43. "Piano Man," Billy Joel
44. "Can't Help Falling in Love," Elvis Presley
45. "Glory Days," Bruce Springsteen
46. "Stick Season," Noah Kahan
47. "Fire and Rain," James Taylor
48. "A Horse with No Name," America and George Martin
49. "Wild Horses," The Rolling Stones
50. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence & The Machine