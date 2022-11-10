Camila Alves McConaughey hurts neck falling down stairs, says she's OK: 'Sh** Happens''

Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of Matthew McConaughey, said Thursday she fell recently while walking down stairs.

The model and designer shared a photo of herself wearing a neck brace in a car on Instagram.

"I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…" she wrote, adding "Sh** Happens."

She explained that the wind blew her loose pantleg while she was "midair" descending a staircase and "pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…"

She called the fall "silly" but said it "turned into not so silly neck situation," adding that she’ll have "recovery time ahead."

The 40-year-old mother of three received plenty of well wishes, including from celebrity friends.

Isla Fisher commented that she was "Still looking beautiful," and Nate Berkus sent seven heart emojis.

Alves and McConaughey married in 2012 and share children Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9.

In 2017, McConaughey told People magazine, "We went out on our first date three nights [after they met], and I knew then that the next night I wanted to go on another date. … And I've been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years."

Alves designs handbags, started the health and nutrition online community "Women Of Today," has hosted several shows and wrote her first children’s book, "Just Try One Bite," this year.