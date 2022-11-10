Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Matthew McConaughey
Published

Camila Alves McConaughey hurts neck falling down stairs, says she's OK: 'Sh** Happens''

The designer and model said she has 'recovery time ahead' after her pantleg caught on her shoe

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun reform at White House: 'A non-partisan issue' Video

Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun reform at White House: 'A non-partisan issue'

Actor and Uvalde native speaks at the White House press briefing following the Texas school shooting.

Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of Matthew McConaughey, said Thursday she fell recently while walking down stairs.

The model and designer shared a photo of herself wearing a neck brace in a car on Instagram.  

"I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…" she wrote, adding "Sh** Happens." 

She explained that the wind blew her loose pantleg while she was "midair" descending a staircase and "pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…"

CAMILA ALVES MCCONAUGHEY SAYS PARENTING IS MORE CHALLENGING AFTER LEVI TURNED 14: ‘YOU NEED MORE ENERGY’ 

Camila Alves McConaughey said Thursday she hurt her neck while falling down stairs.

Camila Alves McConaughey said Thursday she hurt her neck while falling down stairs. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She called the fall "silly" but said it "turned into not so silly neck situation," adding that she’ll have "recovery time ahead." 

The 40-year-old mother of three received plenty of well wishes, including from celebrity friends

Camila Alves McConaughey and husband Matthew McConaughey share three children.

Camila Alves McConaughey and husband Matthew McConaughey share three children. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

Isla Fisher commented that she was "Still looking beautiful," and Nate Berkus sent seven heart emojis. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Alves and McConaughey married in 2012 and share children Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9.

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey married in 2012. 

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey married in 2012.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In 2017, McConaughey told People magazine, "We went out on our first date three nights [after they met], and I knew then that the next night I wanted to go on another date. … And I've been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alves designs handbags, started the health and nutrition online community "Women Of Today," has hosted several shows and wrote her first children’s book, "Just Try One Bite," this year.

Trending