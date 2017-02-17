Busy Philipps Names Newborn Daughter WHAT?

"Cougar Town" star Busy Philipps probably doesn't think North West is that strange of a baby name. After all, she recently named her newborn Cricket.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to her second daughter with husband Marc Silverstein on July 2, sharing the news through Twitter and Instagram. But she kept mum on the child's name until the 10th, when a representative confirmed the news with Us Weekly.

Birdie, Philipps' first child, is three.

Apparently, Philipps has already gotten some slack over her choice to bestow the names Cricket and Birdie on her children, but she took it all in stride while answering her critics on Twitter:

What do you think of little Cricket's name?