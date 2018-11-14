‘Build the Wall’ kit among website’s Trump-themed gift ideas

They look like Legos, but these building blocks are a little different.

A conservative website called “Keep and Bear” is offering a MAGA-branded “Build the Wall” starter kit that includes more than 100 pieces – including a President Trump figure wearing a red MAGA hard hat.

Priced at $29.95, the kit includes black platform pieces, a series of gray “brick” pieces for the wall, and the Trump figure.

“The wall must be built,” the text accompanying the product says. “The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need.”

The kit is among a long list of Trump-related items on the website. Other items include “Santa Trump” Christmas cards, a “Make Christmas Great Again” book, and “Trump 2020” camouflage caps.

There’s also a second Lego-like item: “Trump Sends Hillary to Prison,” featuring figures of the two 2016 presidential campaign rivals.

The site says that orders will begin shipping Nov. 23 in time for Christmas.