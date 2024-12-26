Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Britney Spears' emotional Christmas reunion, Mariah Carey's Santa moment top Hollywood's holiday celebrations

Victoria and David Beckham, Mark Wahlberg and more showed off special holiday moments

Caroline Thayer
Published
Hollywood's biggest names decked the halls with boughs of holly and enjoyed the Christmas holiday on Wednesday. 

For Britney Spears, it was an extra-special day, as she celebrated a long-awaited reunion with her youngest son, Jayden, 18, whom she says she hasn't seen in two years.

The pop star shared a video compilation of moments with Jayden on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Jayden Federline in a black shirt looks into the camera with a smiling Britney Spears, wearing a choker necklace and a black outfit

Britney Spears and her youngest son Jayden reunited for Christmas. The singer wrote in her caption on Instagram that she hadn't seen her sons in two years. It's unclear whether her eldest child, Sean Preston, was in attendance. (Britney Spears Instagram)

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg gave fans a glimpse into his personal life, sharing his family's holiday card on social media. Wahlberg rocked a backwards hat as he beamed alongside wife Rhea and their four children (L-R), Grace, Brendan, Ella and Michael.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon had the luxury of spending quality time with all three of her children, Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe, and Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth, at a festive Christmas lunch.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, hung out with Santa Claus and her twins, Monroe and Morocco, at a holiday party. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer stunned in a red velvet gown in front of a glistening tree.

Mariah Carey smiles in a red velvet dress with a white sweater next to her children Monroe and son Morocco, who stands next to Santa Clause

Mariah Carey looked glamorous at a holiday party with her twins, Monroe and Morocco, as well as Santa Claus. (Mariah Carey Instagram)

Mariah Carey in a velvet red strapless dress and white furry cardigan smiles next to Santa Claus

Mariah Carey got her own picture with Santa Claus. (Mariah Carey Instagram)

Shania Twain

Across the Atlantic at her home in Switzerland, Shania Twain found herself cooking in the kitchen, bundled in a Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt that read "Jolly."

"Merry Christmas from snowy Switzerland!" she captioned the post, adding a video which showed off her snow-filled property.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham got in the Christmas spirit by wearing matching green- and white-striped pajamas. "Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us," Victoria wrote on her Instagram, tagging her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Instagram-less Harper. 

Victoria Beckham in green and white striped pajamas lays with her hand on David Beckham's chest, wearing matching pajamas

Victoria and David Beckham look cozy in their matching green and white striped pajamas. (Victoria Beckham Instagram)

David also shared a video on his Instagram of the "traditional cutting of the turkey that mums been cooking all day!!"

David Beckham wearing a Santa hat smiles in a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a santa hat while carving turkey

David Beckham gleefully cut the Christmas turkey his wife Victoria had prepared. (David Beckham Instagram)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore had an extra-special Christmas this year, as her youngest daughter Tallulah, 30, got engaged to musician Justin Acee. Moore shared intimate footage of her daughter walking into a romantic proposal, rose petals sprawled across the stone walkway. 

A separate video showed the moment Acee got down on one knee.

Rob Lowe

Matthew Lowe holds a dog in a white t-shirt and dark camo shorts next to mother Sheryl in a blue tunic dress next to Rob in a tropical patterned shirt and shorts next to Johnny holding a dog wearing a white tank top and black pants

Rob Lowe, along with his wife Sheryl and their two sons, Johnny and Matthew, appeared to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah from a tropical location. (Johnny Lowe Instagram)

Rob Lowe and his family had a well-spent Christmas and Hanukkah together in a tropical location. Although the actor was born into a Christian family, his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, is Jewish.

