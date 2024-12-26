Britney Spears' emotional Christmas reunion, Mariah Carey's Santa moment top Hollywood's holiday celebrations

Hollywood's biggest names decked the halls with boughs of holly and enjoyed the Christmas holiday on Wednesday.

For Britney Spears, it was an extra-special day, as she celebrated a long-awaited reunion with her youngest son, Jayden, 18, whom she says she hasn't seen in two years.

The pop star shared a video compilation of moments with Jayden on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg gave fans a glimpse into his personal life, sharing his family's holiday card on social media. Wahlberg rocked a backwards hat as he beamed alongside wife Rhea and their four children (L-R), Grace, Brendan, Ella and Michael.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon had the luxury of spending quality time with all three of her children, Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe, and Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth, at a festive Christmas lunch.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, hung out with Santa Claus and her twins, Monroe and Morocco, at a holiday party. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer stunned in a red velvet gown in front of a glistening tree.

Shania Twain

Across the Atlantic at her home in Switzerland, Shania Twain found herself cooking in the kitchen, bundled in a Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt that read "Jolly."

"Merry Christmas from snowy Switzerland!" she captioned the post, adding a video which showed off her snow-filled property.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham got in the Christmas spirit by wearing matching green- and white-striped pajamas. "Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us," Victoria wrote on her Instagram, tagging her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Instagram-less Harper.

David also shared a video on his Instagram of the "traditional cutting of the turkey that mums been cooking all day!!"

Demi Moore

Demi Moore had an extra-special Christmas this year, as her youngest daughter Tallulah, 30, got engaged to musician Justin Acee. Moore shared intimate footage of her daughter walking into a romantic proposal, rose petals sprawled across the stone walkway.

A separate video showed the moment Acee got down on one knee.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe and his family had a well-spent Christmas and Hanukkah together in a tropical location. Although the actor was born into a Christian family, his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, is Jewish.

