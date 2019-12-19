Blanca Blanco stuns in festive new bikini snaps

Blanca Blanco is feeling festive in her newest bikini photoshoot.

Taking to the scenic shores of Matador State Beach in Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday, the actress and model showed off her curves in a festive red two-piece bikini and a Santa hat.

Blanco, 38, flaunted her curves and her impressive abs by the water in the =lace bikini while avoiding direct eye contact with cameras.

BLANCA BLANCO SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

Blanco has previously expressed anxiety over how she's perceived — especially following the backlash she received at the 2018 Golden Globes, where she rocked a bright red gown to signify her stance against sexual harassment and assault scandals that plague Hollywood and other industries.

On attending the 2019 Golden Globes, Blanco told Fox News in January, “I did feel anxiety about showing up at the Golden Globes but at the same time, I attended because making a positive outcome in a stressful situation is stronger than the alternative.

“I will not allow fear [to] interfere with my decision-making as I don’t want to develop unhealthy habits — instead I faced and accepted the fear and will continue to grow.”

BLANCA BLANCO SAYS SHE RECEIVED DEATH THREATS OVER INFAMOUS DRESS

Blanco told The Hollywood Reporter in January she received death threats and “tons of hate mail” after wearing the controversial dress during the 2018 ceremony while Hollywood’s biggest stars chose to step out in black outfits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve always done my own thing, but I didn’t think it would be a big deal for me to wear a red dress to the Golden Globes last year,” she admitted to the publication. “From what I had heard, only the nominees were going to wear black, and I thought it would be silly for me to show up in black.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.