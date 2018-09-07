Beyonce and Jay-Z confirm they renewed their vows

Beyoncé confirmed what fans knew to be true: she and Jay-Z renewed their vows.

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years,” she recapped on her website. “I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.”

The post came the week of her 37th birthday.

Beyoncé first sparked rumors that she and Jay-Z tied the knot for the second time during the opening night of their On the Run II tour when they showed video footage of what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony.

In the clip, Beyoncé, 36, was wearing a wedding dress by Israeli designer Galia Lahav worth $10,300. The off-the-shoulder “Thelma” gown featured sheer sleeves and cutouts, a corseted bodice studded with pearls and Swarovski crystals and a detachable bustle train.

The ceremony took place after a few tumultuous years for the power couple, which included Jay-Z cheating on the “Single Ladies” singer.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.