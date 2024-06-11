The beautiful Adriana Lima: A look back at Victoria's Secret runway shows the model has walked in

Image 1 of 9 next

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model who spent many years walking the runway as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Lima was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. When she started modeling for the brand in 1999, she was 18 years old.

During the time she walked the runway, she shared the stage with fellow models including Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen. These models were all part of the 2004 "Angels Across America Tour" that visited multiple cities throughout the United States.

Lima was part of 18 Victoria's Secret shows. The last time she walked the runway as an angel for the brand was in 2018.

Apart from her successful modeling career, Lima is a mother of three.

She shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and announced they were separating in 2014.

In 2021, she started dating film producer Andre Lemmers. They welcomed a baby boy together named Cyan in 2022.