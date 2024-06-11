Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

The beautiful Adriana Lima: A look back at Victoria's Secret runway shows the model has walked in

Model was in her first Victoria's Secret show in 1999

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
  • Adriana Lima walking in a runway show in 2005
    Image 1 of 9

    Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model. She started her career as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 1999. In this photo, Lima graces the holiday-themed runway during a New York City Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2005. (Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bundchen
    Image 2 of 9

    In 2004, Adriana Lima was part of the Victoria's Secret "Angels Across America Tour." During the tour, they visited New York City, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. In addition to Lima, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen and Alessandra Ambrosio were also on the tour. (J. Countess/WireImage)

  • Adriana Lima walking a runway show in 2008
    Image 3 of 9

    In November 2008, Adriana Lima walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Miami Beach, Florida. (John Parra/WireImage)

  • Adriana Lima in a runway show in 2010
    Image 4 of 9

    During the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima walked the runway in a fantasy bra designed by Damiani worth $2 million. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 9

    In 2013, Adriana Lima stunned in an all-red look during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

  • Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio walking the runway
    Image 6 of 9

    Adriana Lima, left, walked the runway with Alessandra Ambrosio during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

  • Adriana Lima in a 2016 runway show
    Image 7 of 9

    Leading up to her final years of her modeling career with Victoria's Secret, Adriana Lima walked the brand's fashion show in Paris. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

  • Adriana Lima walking the runway in 2017
    Image 8 of 9

    Adriana Lima wore an all-black outfit with the signature Victoria's Secret wings during the 2017 fashion show for the brand in Shanghai. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

  • Adriana Lima at her last Victoria's Secret show in 2018
    Image 9 of 9

    Adriana Lima walked her very last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model who spent many years walking the runway as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Lima was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. When she started modeling for the brand in 1999, she was 18 years old. 

During the time she walked the runway, she shared the stage with fellow models including Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen. These models were all part of the 2004 "Angels Across America Tour" that visited multiple cities throughout the United States.

Lima was part of 18 Victoria's Secret shows. The last time she walked the runway as an angel for the brand was in 2018.

Apart from her successful modeling career, Lima is a mother of three. 

She shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and announced they were separating in 2014.

In 2021, she started dating film producer Andre Lemmers. They welcomed a baby boy together named Cyan in 2022.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

