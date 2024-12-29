'Bachelorette' star hospitalized after giving birth

Andi Dorfman is speaking up for new mothers.

The "Bachelorette" star, 37, welcomed her first child, a daughter she named Harper, nine days ago. On Saturday, she took to social media to share that after leaving the hospital with her new baby, she had to return for surgery.

Dorfman posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed and holding her baby to her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Welp, we’re back! This time for Mama (a minor setback and need a quick/safe procedure) but got to get a quick snuggle with this little nugget first. also never been less excited for anesthesia (motherhood changes you quick."

She added, "Lesson Learned: No matter how clueless you are about motherhood, you still know your body best! Listen to it! Yes, recovery is tough and everyone is different but your instincts are valid (and probably right)."

A few hours later, she shared an update, saying that several of her followers had messaged her privately – something she said made her realize, "I'm not alone in feeling confused and alone with the general lack of post-partum care."

She went on to explain what happened, writing, "Anyways, after getting home I was in a ton of pain and it was getting worse by the day. Despite the internet saying recovery takes time, I still felt something was wrong and finally after trying every home remedy, called my doctors and they told me to come right in."

Dorfman said that she had had two hematomas, a larger one and a smaller one, that were the source of the pain.

"Within a few hours we were at the hospital and prepped for surgery. A very straight forward procedure but still pretty terrifying having a 6 day old baby (plus loads of hormones still lurking)."

"All of this (over)sharing to say … Trust your body, trust your instinct and trust that your doctors do truly care about your health and well being and don't be afraid to reach out to them," she finished. "I felt some guilt worrying about myself instead of my daughter but I realized she's no good if I'm no good. Hope this helps anyone out there doubting their own post partum recovery."

Dorfman and her husband, Blaine Hart, a senior vice president at a real estate firm, married in May 2023 after first meeting years ago in college.

She gained public attention when she appeared on the 18th season of "The Bachelor" in 2014, where she competed with other women to win the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis. She made it far in the show, but after an overnight date with him, she made the decision to leave the show.

She led the subsequent season of "The Bachelorette," which also aired in 2014. There, she got engaged to contestant Josh Murray, but the two announced their split in 2015.