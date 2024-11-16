'Bachelorette' alum Trista Sutter explains why she was 'temporarily inaccessible' to family earlier this year

Months after her husband sparked concern over his wife's whereabouts and the status of their relationship, "The Bachelorette" alum Trista Stutter is offering an explanation.

On Friday, Trista took to social media to share the reasoning behind her husband, Ryan's, cryptic social media posts in May, in which he revealed Trista had been "temporarily inaccessible" to him and their two children.

"Was it a divorce/nervous breakdown/mid-life crisis/death/trial separation back in May?! Not unless that’s what you call ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,’ season 3!" she wrote on Instargram. "Thankfully, none of those things are associated with my experience in filming the show, but as you get a glimpse of in the trailer, the angel on my shoulder did have to face some pretty big battles," she continued. "You’ll have to tune in in January to see the battles play out, but for now, just so grateful to be a part of this epic adventure."

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR TRISTA SUTTER SAYS SHE’S ‘SAFE AND SOUND' AFTER CRYPTIC POSTS FROM HUSBAND

In May, Ryan shared several black and white photos, with captions about missing Trista and saying, "I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice - just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone," adding that he’ll "be here when you get back…I’ll be here…forever."

In another post, he wrote, "Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us."

After sparking concern among fans, Trista posted, at first joking, "Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?"

She continued, "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that."

"An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands," she added.

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR RYAN SUTTER SAYS HE, TRISTA SUTTER ARE ‘FINE’ AFTER SERIES OF CONFUSING POSTS

"My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels. We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention. This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ‘cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions," she wrote.

Trista and Ryan met on the first season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003, marrying in December of that year in a three-part wedding special, "Trista & Ryan's Wedding" on ABC.

The couple now have two children, Maxwell and Blakesley.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.