Auburn Tigers dubbed winners of 'sex tournament' by Alabama TV station in on-air blunder

Whoops! A local TV station in Birmingham, Ala., made an on-air blunder earlier this week, dubbing the men's college basketball team as “sex tournament” winners.

In a screenshot captured by eagle-eyed viewers and shared on Twitter, CBS 42's chyron read, "Auburn Wins Sex Tournament."

The media outlet surely meant to write "SEC Tournament" in reference to the Auburn Tigers' win on Sunday over the Tennessee Volunteers.

In a statement on Monday, CBS 42 Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Cromwell told AL.com: "If we had a typo on the air, it is being addressed internally.”

Following the mistake, social media users were quick to point out that the letters "x" and "c" are right next to each other on the QWERTY keyboard.

"About the Auburn Sex Champions: I produced newscasts for 4 years and I typed “SEX” while trying to type “SEC” so many times. The letters are right next to each other. Anyway, this was my nightmare, realized on a Monday morning. I will gladly buy that producer a beer," one individual wrote.

Another tweeted: "The number of times in my three years in Auburn that I have typed out "SEX" while trying to type out "SEC" is too high to count. I'm just glad I've never put it on the page."

Meanwhile, other Twitter users congratulated the team, even if it wasn't quite clear if they noticed the mistake or not.

"Congratulations to Auburn," one person wrote.

"Geez. Congratulations Auburn!" tweeted another individual.