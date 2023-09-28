Angelina Jolie alludes to Brad Pitt divorce, admits family is still ‘finding our footing’ after split

Angelina Jolie is seemingly speaking out about her divorce from Brad Pitt, admitting that she made a big change in her career seven years ago so she and her family could focus on "healing."

Jolie and Pitt shocked fans when they announced their divorce in 2016, just two years after they finally tied the knot.

Now, while discussing her fashion house, Atelier Jolie, in a new interview with Vogue, the actress said, "Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me — I’ve got my armor on.' But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft."

"After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no, I felt vulnerable."

Jolie continued, saying, "Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person."

She said, "I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into."

While she didn't delve into intimate details of why she feels that way, she did say that "seven years ago" – which would have been in 2016, the year she left Pitt – she made the choice to do fewer movies and "only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots."

"We had a lot of healing to do," she said of her family, comprised of the six children she shares with her ex-husband. "We’re still finding our footing."

She credited Atelier Jolie for assisting in the healing process, explaining, "I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me – to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself. I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one."

At another point in the interview, Jolie spoke more about her children and the massive impact they've made on her life while also alluding to this difficult time she's been facing.

"I was 26 when I became a mother," she said. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me because you want your children to be."

"Of course, I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at, and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

While Jolie typically doesn't speak in detail about the breakdown of her marriage, certain accusations have been made public because of the lengthy court battle between her and Pitt.

Jolie first accused Pitt of physically abusing her and the couple's children in a complaint filed in the ongoing lawsuit .

During a 2016 fight, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." He then poured "beer and red wine" on her and their six children. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Court documents stated, "They were all frightened. Many were crying." Jolie filed for divorce shortly after the alleged altercation.

After being investigated by the FBI , a probable cause statement was provided to the U.S. attorney's office.

"After reviewing the document, [a] representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent," the FBI report said. "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that the claims made by Jolie were false.

"She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants," the source said.

The latest filing, which was done by Jolie's former company, Nouvel, in July, accused Pitt of running a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the business after she filed for divorce.

The two first became romantically involved in 2004, and they married in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.