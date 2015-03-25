‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues’ trailer showing too much?

Will Ferrell is pulling out all the stops as he brings back the boorish newscaster Ron Burgundy for "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues." He’s doing car commercials, endorsing Ben And Jerry’s ice cream flavors. Now, Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer.

The film doesn’t come out until Christmas, and between this and the earlier trailer, you’re left hoping they haven’t given away all the good jokes, because this is pretty funny stuff.