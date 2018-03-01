'American Chopper' star files for bankruptcy following fraud lawsuit

“American Chopper” star Paul Teutul filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in New York just days before the show was set to air.

Teutul filed paperwork claiming that he owes close to 50 creditors $1,070,893.44 and that he was only worth $1,801,729 on Feb. 28, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. He listed that he makes $15,070.93 per month, but spends $12,612.

He listed the family property at 95 Judson Road in Montgomery, NY, in his filing, claiming that he has a “fee interest” worth $1.8 million in the home. He recently put the home on the market and now it is in foreclosure.

He also listed three cars, “four dogs” and “one old desktop” as part of his assets.

Teutul claimed that there is a $32,000 judgment against him and that he owes $151,230.98 to the Town of Crawford, NY, for taxes as well. He also needs to pay $21,300 to different credit card companies.

He has medical bills totaling over $2,000, but it is unclear what procedures he has had done.

Teutul, 68, listed his occupation as a “steel fabricator” for the Orange County Choppers with a salary of $13,398.67 per month. He did not list any television work.

Teutul rose to fame on the Discovery Channel show that aired from 2003 to 2010. The show’s revival is set to return Thursday.

His rep told us that his filing “is part of the personal restructuring caused by the tax assessment which is a pro-active, not reactive situation which is a positive thing for Mr. Teutul.”

