Actress Lucy Hale celebrates big milestone in sobriety after 'self-destructive' battle with alcohol

"Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale is proud of her sobriety journey.

After Hale, 34, faced challenges and a "destructive" battle with alcohol, the actress celebrated two years of becoming sober.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I’ve given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations," she shared on Instagram.

"To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted."

Hale continued to address her favorite moments and takeaways from what she learned on her road to sobriety.

"The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I’ve hurt, from people who’ve hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning."

She concluded her post by lending a helping hand to others who are struggling with alcohol and letting her fans know that "you do not have to trek this path alone."

"There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment."

Hale accompanied her heartfelt post with a photo of a chart that marked her progress. It showed that she'd been sober for 2 years, 24 months, 731 days and 17,523 hours.

In her series of inspirational photos, she additionally shared a quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald that began, "For what it’s worth…it’s never too late, or in my case too early, to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit."

Her last photo showed her back towards the camera, as she looked towards green mountainous trees and blue skies by a lake.

Earlier this year, Hale emotionally spoke out about her addiction to alcohol and how she navigated her inner demons during a tell-all podcast interview.

Hale confessed she started binge-drinking at the age of 14 and revealed she had many moments where she thought she had hit her "emotional rock bottoms."

"Dozens, and that’s why it was so hard, because I’m like, ‘Oh, I thought we went to the depths of hell. … How could it be worse?’" she said during an appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast.

During the candid 1 hour, 30-minute podcast interview, Hale admitted she would drink until she couldn’t remember anything.

"The coping mechanisms I discovered worked for me were like incredibly self-destructive and self-sabotaging," she explained at the time.

"I have never talked publicly about being sober. … I have a little over a year of sobriety," Hale said.

"I have been working on getting sober since I was 20. … I'm 33. It took time. It took patience with myself."

Last year on Valentine’s Day, "The Hating Game" star also took to her Instagram to celebrate one year of sobriety.

Hale shared a photo of a cake with sprinkles on top that said, "1 Year!"

Fans may recognize Hale from her most popular role in "Pretty Little Liars," which premiered in 2010 and aired for seven seasons.