'90s sitcom star denies Diddy connection as sex rumors surface

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Reginald VelJohnson denied ever meeting Sean "Diddy" Combs after rumors surfaced the two had a sexual encounter.

"That’s all bulls---," he told TMZ outside the "DWTS" rehearsals.

"I don’t know that man," VelJohnson added. "I’ve never met him before. I wish him well though."

The '90s sitcom star told people questioning the rumor to "get a life."

FOX NATION SPECIAL EXPLORES SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS INVESTIGATION, RAIDS

VelJohnson, who is currently competing on "Dancing with the Stars" alongside pro Emma Slater, was connected to Combs by comedian Luce Cannon in an interview released four months before the rapper's arrest. Combs has since been charged with sex trafficking crimes.

Cannon claimed he walked in on VelJohnson and Combs after hearing squealing coming from behind a closed door. "Busted the door and look up, and I see Carl Winslow," he said during the interview.

VelJohnson famously played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters" from 1989 until 1998. Jaleel White, Jo Marie Payton and others starred alongside VelJohnson in the popular ABC sitcom.

Fox News Digital reached out to VelJohnson for comment.

WATCH 'TMZ: THE DOWNFALL OF DIDDY' FREE ON TUBI

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice and awaits trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Lawyers for Combs denied the allegations and have maintained the rapper is innocent.

Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court on Sept. 17, where he pleaded not guilty. Combs was denied a proposed $50 million bail, and was sent to jail immediately after the hearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP