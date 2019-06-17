2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards list of winners

A complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Best movie: "Avengers: Endgame"

Best show: "Game of Thrones"

Best performance in a movie: Lady Gaga (Ally) – "A Star is Born"

Best performance in a show: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best hero: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – "Avengers: Endgame"

Best villain: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – "Avengers: Endgame"

Best kiss: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Reality royalty: "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Best comedic performance: Daniel Levy (David Rose) – "Schitt’s Creek"

Breakthrough performance: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Best fight: "Captain Marvel" – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Best real-life hero: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – "RBG"

Most frightened performance: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – "Bird Box"

Best documentary: "Surviving R. Kelly"

Best host: Nick Cannon – "Wild ‘n Out"

Most meme-able moment: "The Bachelor" – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best musical moment: A Star is Born - “Shallow”