Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards list of winners

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Best movie: "Avengers: Endgame"

Best show: "Game of Thrones"

Best performance in a movie: Lady Gaga (Ally) – "A Star is Born"

Best performance in a show: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best hero: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – "Avengers: Endgame"

Best villain: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – "Avengers: Endgame"

Best kiss:  Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Reality royalty: "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Best comedic performance: Daniel Levy (David Rose) – "Schitt’s Creek"

Breakthrough performance: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Best fight: "Captain Marvel" – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Best real-life hero: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – "RBG"

Most frightened performance:  Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – "Bird Box"

Best documentary:  "Surviving R. Kelly"

Best host: Nick Cannon – "Wild ‘n Out"

Most meme-able moment: "The Bachelor" – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best musical moment: A Star is Born - “Shallow”