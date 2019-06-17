2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards list of winners
A complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Best movie: "Avengers: Endgame"
Best show: "Game of Thrones"
Best performance in a movie: Lady Gaga (Ally) – "A Star is Born"
Best performance in a show: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – "The Handmaid’s Tale"
Best hero: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – "Avengers: Endgame"
Best villain: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – "Avengers: Endgame"
Best kiss: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Reality royalty: "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
Best comedic performance: Daniel Levy (David Rose) – "Schitt’s Creek"
Breakthrough performance: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Best fight: "Captain Marvel" – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Best real-life hero: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – "RBG"
Most frightened performance: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – "Bird Box"
Best documentary: "Surviving R. Kelly"
Best host: Nick Cannon – "Wild ‘n Out"
Most meme-able moment: "The Bachelor" – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Best musical moment: A Star is Born - “Shallow”