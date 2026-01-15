Easy women’s workwear staples that take the guesswork out of getting dressed

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be the hardest part of your morning. That’s why we did the legwork, searching high and low for practical staples that can handle anything your 9-to-5 (and your commute) throws at you. From comfy (and affordable) sneakers to versatile blazers, these mix-and-match basics go the distance, season after season.

Tops

The easiest way to elevate your 9-to-5 look: start with the right top.

Original price: $24.99

A satin button-down top is a classic wardrobe item that will never go out of style. The silky fabric is soft and breathable on the skin, making it comfortable when you’re sitting at a desk all day long. The silhouette is flattering and pairs with plenty of items already in your closet, from dress pants to denim.

Original price: $170

A blazer and your favorite pants is a foolproof outfit recipe. This open-front blazer pairs nicely with just about everything in your closet – no effort required. With a relaxed fit and ruched sleeves, it’s a closet staple that works for boardrooms and brunch.

Stylish and versatile is the name of the game when it comes to great workwear. This button-front cardigan nails it, with multiple ways to wear and a range of colors to suit any wardrobe. Button it up for a polished look, layer it over a tee or throw it on your office chair for when you’re cold.

Original price: $32.99

There’s no such thing as having too many basics in your wardrobe – and these simple tees are no exception. Whether you’re throwing it under a blazer or looking to add an extra layer under a sweater, you’ll find yourself reaching for this top all the time.

Bottoms

Comfort meets polish in these go-to work pants and skirts.

Look put together without spending a fortune when you wear Gap’s high-rise trousers. With a flattering, pleated wide-leg silhouette and drapey fit, these pants have structure but never feel stiff. They come in three lengths (so minimal to no tailoring is needed) and a variety of colors for year-round wear.

Original price: $49.99

If you prefer a more fitted, traditional look, these flare pants are the right choice. Designed with a high-waisted fit and ankle length hem that’s slightly flared, create the illusion of longer, slimmer legs. Unlike traditional work pants, they’re made from a stretchy fabric that won’t get itchy or uncomfortable throughout the day.

Original price: $59.50

These Levi’s classic straight jeans go with everything and will never go out of style. They hit the sweet spot between skinny and slouchy, making them an easy, everyday go-to that lasts.

Original price: $29.99

This satin slip skirt elevates any 9-to-5 outfit. And the only thing more flattering than its price is the way it looks: The high-rise elastic waistband flows into a slightly ruffled hem that hits just about mid-calf. The silky fabric drapes without clinging, pairing effortlessly with knee high boots in the winter or sandals come summer.

Shoes

Step up your office style with shoes that mean business (and don’t skimp on comfort).

Original price: $160

Loafers are the rare work shoes that look professional without sacrificing comfort – and Cole Haan’s penny loafer is the perfect option. With a cushioned footbed and on-trend lug sole, this comfy slip-on instantly elevates any outfit.

Original price: $49.98

Instantly elevate any outfit with pointed-toe heels. These kitten heels will elongate your legs while making you look more put-together. They’re low enough for all-day comfort and transition seamlessly into your after hours dinner plans.

Original price: $75

In the mood for a casual day? A sleek pair of sneakers like the Adidas VL Court is a must. With a cushioned lining and a streamlined lace-up design, they’re perfect for dressed-down office days or long commutes. Bonus: Multiple colorways let you add a little personality to your look.

Accessories

Add a pop of style and functionality to your ‘fit with these smart work accessories.

Original price: $27.89

This three pack of belts gives you everyday options in black, tan and white – no matter what you’re wearing, there’s a color to match. The timeless design with gold hardware spruces up the look of trousers, jeans or even a dress.

Traditional retail price: $595

One underrated detail to consider in a work bag? Whether it fits comfortably over bulky winter layers. With wide double straps, this Quince tote passes the test. It has all the features you could need to stay organized throughout the day including plenty of exterior pockets, a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve and a leather key holder.

