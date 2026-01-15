Expand / Collapse search
Easy women’s workwear staples that take the guesswork out of getting dressed

Shop versatile blazers, classic loafers and layer-friendly tees and more

Three businesswomen walking together in an office

Mix and match your closet with ease. (iStock)

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be the hardest part of your morning. That’s why we did the legwork, searching high and low for practical staples that can handle anything your 9-to-5 (and your commute) throws at you. From comfy (and affordable) sneakers to versatile blazers, these mix-and-match basics go the distance, season after season. 

Tops

The easiest way to elevate your 9-to-5 look: start with the right top.

Satin button-down top: $19.99 (20% off)

Original price: $24.99

Wear a silk top to the office all year long.

Wear a silk top to the office all year long. (Amazon)

satin button-down top is a classic wardrobe item that will never go out of style. The silky fabric is soft and breathable on the skin, making it comfortable when you’re sitting at a desk all day long. The silhouette is flattering and pairs with plenty of items already in your closet, from dress pants to denim.

Banana Republic Hayden blazer: $81.60 (52% off)

Original price: $170

Wrinkle-resistant fabric keeps this blazer looking polished after hours at your desk.

Wrinkle-resistant fabric keeps this blazer looking polished after hours at your desk. (Banana Republic Factory)

A blazer and your favorite pants is a foolproof outfit recipe. This open-front blazer pairs nicely with just about everything in your closet – no effort required. With a relaxed fit and ruched sleeves, it’s a closet staple that works for boardrooms and brunch.

H&M crewneck cardigan: $14.99 

This long-sleeve crewneck cardigan is a workwear essential.

This long-sleeve crewneck cardigan is a workwear essential. (H&M)

Stylish and versatile is the name of the game when it comes to great workwear. This button-front cardigan nails it, with multiple ways to wear and a range of colors to suit any wardrobe. Button it up for a polished look, layer it over a tee or throw it on your office chair for when you’re cold.

Basic tees: $16.98 (49% off)

Original price: $32.99

A basic tee goes with everything in your closet.

A basic tee goes with everything in your closet. (Amazon)

There’s no such thing as having too many basics in your wardrobe – and these simple tees are no exception. Whether you’re throwing it under a blazer or looking to add an extra layer under a sweater, you’ll find yourself reaching for this top all the time. 

Bottoms

Comfort meets polish in these go-to work pants and skirts.

Gap high-rise pleated trousers: $89.95

Reliable pants for an instantly professional look.

Reliable pants for an instantly professional look. (Gap)

Look put together without spending a fortune when you wear Gap’s high-rise trousers. With a flattering, pleated wide-leg silhouette and drapey fit, these pants have structure but never feel stiff. They come in three lengths (so minimal to no tailoring is needed) and a variety of colors for year-round wear.

Old Navy high-waisted flare pants: $34.99 (30% off)

Original price: $49.99

Flare pants that you can count on.

Flare pants that you can count on. (Old Navy)

If you prefer a more fitted, traditional look, these flare pants are the right choice. Designed with a high-waisted fit and ankle length hem that’s slightly flared, create the illusion of longer, slimmer legs. Unlike traditional work pants, they’re made from a stretchy fabric that won’t get itchy or uncomfortable throughout the day.

Levi’s Classic Straight jeans: $35.70 (40% off)

Original price: $59.50

Nothing beats polished, comfortable and affordable straight jeans.

Nothing beats polished, comfortable and affordable straight jeans. (Amazon)

These Levi’s classic straight jeans go with everything and will never go out of style. They hit the sweet spot between skinny and slouchy, making them an easy, everyday go-to that lasts. 

Satin slip skirt: $25.87 (14% off)

Original price: $29.99

Workwear that’s smooth, shiny and sophisticated.

Workwear that’s smooth, shiny and sophisticated. (Amazon)

This satin slip skirt elevates any 9-to-5 outfit. And the only thing more flattering than its price is the way it looks: The high-rise elastic waistband flows into a slightly ruffled hem that hits just about mid-calf. The silky fabric drapes without clinging, pairing effortlessly with knee high boots in the winter or sandals come summer.

Shoes

Step up your office style with shoes that mean business (and don’t skimp on comfort).

Cole Haan penny loafers: $107.20 (33% off)

Original price: $160

A sleek loafer designed to get you through the work day.

A sleek loafer designed to get you through the work day. (Nordstrom)

Loafers are the rare work shoes that look professional without sacrificing comfort – and Cole Haan’s penny loafer is the perfect option. With a cushioned footbed and on-trend lug sole, this comfy slip-on instantly elevates any outfit.

Pointed-toe slingback heels: $39.99 (20% off)

Original price: $49.98

Strut around the office in a heel that won’t sacrifice comfort.

Strut around the office in a heel that won’t sacrifice comfort. (Amazon)

Instantly elevate any outfit with pointed-toe heels. These kitten heels will elongate your legs while making you look more put-together. They’re low enough for all-day comfort and transition seamlessly into your after hours dinner plans.

Adidas VL Court sneaker: $60 (20% off)

Original price: $75

Step into comfort with an office-approved sneaker.

Step into comfort with an office-approved sneaker. (Amazon)

In the mood for a casual day? A sleek pair of sneakers like the Adidas VL Court is a must. With a cushioned lining and a streamlined lace-up design, they’re perfect for dressed-down office days or long commutes. Bonus: Multiple colorways let you add a little personality to your look. 

Accessories

Add a pop of style and functionality to your ‘fit with these smart work accessories.

Leather belts, 3-pack: $18.90 (32% off)

Original price: $27.89

Make any outfit more fashionable with a belt.

Make any outfit more fashionable with a belt. (Amazon)

This three pack of belts gives you everyday options in black, tan and white – no matter what you’re wearing, there’s a color to match. The timeless design with gold hardware spruces up the look of trousers, jeans or even a dress.

Quince Tote bag: $178

Traditional retail price: $595

Fit everything you need for the office in this roomy tote bag.

Fit everything you need for the office in this roomy tote bag. (Quince)

One underrated detail to consider in a work bag? Whether it fits comfortably over bulky winter layers. With wide double straps, this Quince tote passes the test. It has all the features you could need to stay organized throughout the day including plenty of exterior pockets, a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve and a leather key holder.

Jaclyn Kaufman is a digital production assistant at Fox News, covering commerce topics including beauty, style, home, tech and travel.

