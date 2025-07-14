Wayfair's back-to-school sale offers up to 82% off on everything you need for your dorm

Get a head start on your back-to-school shopping with Wayfair’s back-to-school deal week. Running now through July 20, you can find deals on everything from bedding to decor for your dorm.

Get up to 50% off on bedding and desk chairs, plus get 40% off desks, storage options and bath must-haves. Decor and lamps are also on sale, up to 30% off.

Bedding & bath

When you head to college, the bedding you choose can show off your personal style and keep you cozy while you’re away from home. Wayfair’s sale includes significant discounts on quilts, sheets and bath towels.

Original price: $51.80

Wayfair’s microfiber diamond quilt set is a lightweight, soft quilt that comes in a variety of fun colors. The hypoallergenic fill in the quilt is breathable and can help you get a better night of sleep. It’s also low maintenance; just throw it in the washing machine and tumble-dry it, and it’ll be good as new.

10 COOL BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOES

Original price: $325.99

A down comforter is soft and slightly weighted, for a relaxing night’s sleep. A combination of goose feathers and fibers, the fill is antibacterial, making it easy to keep clean and fluffy. The fill is also designed to keep you warm during cooler seasons and cool during the warmer months.

Original price: $80

Add some fun to your dorm room with these Nautica printed cotton sheets. You can choose between different plaid options and stripes, or go with whale prints, lobsters and other nautical prints. Made from cotton, these sheets will keep you cool while you sleep. The sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Original price: $33.99

This four-pack of multi-color bathroom towels will easily last you all year. They’re made from natural cotton, making them ultra-soft and absorbent. The checkered pattern gives a vintage feel, and the colors are fun pastel shades.

Furniture

Although your dorm may come with some furniture, it’s often limited. Bring your own desk, chair and decor to give a personal touch to your room.

10 BACKPACKS FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

Original price: $495

For a simple desk that provides storage and won’t take up a ton of space, this Canal three-drawer desk is a strong choice. Made with a blend of wood and steel, you get a modern look. Three wide drawers are built into the front of the desk, perfect for all your school supplies.

Original price: $359.90

Stylish and ergonomically designed, a Bijander office chair will fit perfectly in your dorm, no matter how small. The seat and back of the chair are wrapped in a Sherpa-like lining that provides extra support.

Original price: $379.90

Add a professional-looking chair to your dorm room when you choose the Anagrace leather swivel office chair. Easily adjust the height, spin around 360 degrees and tilt forward or back as needed. You’ll stay comfortable while you work thanks to the padded seat, wrapped in faux leather.

Original price: $70

This dimmable table lamp offers low, medium and high brightness options. Just tap anywhere on the lamp to switch between the light settings. The 180-degree adjustable head can be twisted any way you need it for perfect lighting. You also get two USB ports where you can charge your phone and other devices.

Storage solutions

There’s often little to no space for all your belongings in a cramped dorm room. These storage solutions provide that much-needed space.

Original price: $76

Baskets are an easy way to store your belongings in a stylish way. This Bohemian-style basket set is deep enough for blankets, towels, clothes or anything else you want to tuck away. The baskets are hand-woven and have attached handles for easy carrying.

Original price: $42.99

Carry your laundry to and from the laundry room with ease with this backpack duffel laundry bag. Keep quarters or laundry pods in the front snap pocket and use the adjustable shoulder straps to carry the bag.

Original price: $68.99

Don’t leave your laundry in common spaces where someone else could take it. Instead, this bamboo foldable drying rack neatly folds out and can accommodate a full load of clothes. There are 11 drying racks that can help you save money and air dry your clothes. When you’re done using the rack, fold it up and store it away.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $29.99

Create some much-needed space in your dorm closet with this Dotted Line fabric hanging organizer. You can hang it from the closet rod and store shoes, bags, clothes and everything in between in the four spacious compartments. When folded out, there’s also a metal garment rod that offers extra handing space.