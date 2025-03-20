Expand / Collapse search
Wayfair Spring Cyber Week: Up to 80% off indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs and lighting

Save hundreds on living room, bedroom and outdoor furniture

Upgrade your furniture and décor during Wayfair's sale. 

Upgrade your furniture and décor during Wayfair's sale.  (iStock)

Looking to refresh your home’s style just in time for spring? Wayfair Spring Cyber Week offers steep discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture and décor. Outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating and lighting are all up to 60% off, and area rugs are up to 80%, so you can spend less to give your space a whole new look.

The Wayfair sale runs through the end of the week, and all shipping is free. You can also download the Wayfair app for added deals and perks.

Outdoor furniture

Bronius 4-person rectangular outdoor dining set: on sale for $399.99

Original price: $649.99

This wood outdoor dining table is durable and comfortable. 

This wood outdoor dining table is durable and comfortable.  (Wayfair)

Don’t get just any picnic table for your backyard; instead, go with this modern four-person rectangular outdoor dining set. You get a beautiful 69-inch table with two benches that fit perfectly under the table. The slat design gives the set a rustic look that blends with any patio style.

Modern 3-piece wood corner patio sectional: on sale for $350

Original price: $1,595

You'll want to sit in this outdoor sectional all day. 

You'll want to sit in this outdoor sectional all day.  (Wayfair)

Relax outside on your very own patio sectional. It’s made from responsibly sourced acacia wood and a durable woven fabric. You can keep the wood vibrant by applying teak oil occasionally. You’ll feel like you’re sitting on your living room couch, only you’re outside in the fresh air. 

Bauder outdoor aluminum chaise lounge: on sale for $164.99

Original price: $272.99

Move this chaise lounge anywhere in your yard using the wheels. 

Move this chaise lounge anywhere in your yard using the wheels.  (Wayfair)

The Bauder outdoor aluminum chaise lounge is a great outdoor piece for relaxing on or displaying plants and outdoor statues. The aluminum frame is weather-resistant and has attached wheels so you can easily move the chaise around your yard.

Bedroom furniture

Braya hydraulic lift storage platform bed: on sale for $299.99

Original price: $1,559.96

A bed made with added storage. 

A bed made with added storage.  (Wayfair)

A bedframe with storage underneath is ideal for small bedrooms or anyone who needs a little extra storage in their home. The Braya hydraulic lift storage platform bed has a whole space for storage underneath the frame of the bed. You also get a comfortable upholstered bed frame and headboard that provides a place to relax while you’re sitting up in bed.

Yarber 6-drawer wood double dresser: on sale for $355.99

Original price: $689

This clean-looking wooden dresser can hold all your clothes. 

This clean-looking wooden dresser can hold all your clothes.  (Wayfair)

Store all your clothes in this gorgeous solid wood, six-drawer dresser. It’s designed to give a mid-century modern look while still being rustic. You can choose from multiple wood finishes, or you can choose black and white finishes.

Mid-century modern wood nightstand set: on sale for $240

Original price: $550

Decorate your room with a set of solid wood mid-century modern side tables. 

Decorate your room with a set of solid wood mid-century modern side tables.  (Wayfair)

These mid-century modern nightstands are simple but have plenty of storage space. Made from solid pine and eco-friendly materials, these nightstands are durable and perfect for each side of your bed.

Living room seating

Classic oversize manual recliner: on sale for $249.99

Original price: $749.99

Relax in style with an oversize recliner. 

Relax in style with an oversize recliner.  (Wayfair)

A classic oversize manual recliner features a three-position reclining mechanism that allows you to select the perfect angle for reading, watching TV or taking a nap. The overstuffed design blends in with any living room setup and makes the chair extra comfortable.

Redenius 6-piece corduroy U-shape sectional: on sale for $629.99

Original price: $1,189.99

Change the shape of your couch with a detachable ottoman. 

Change the shape of your couch with a detachable ottoman.  (Wayfair)

You can transform the Redenius six-piece sectional into a U-shaped or L-shaped sofa that can seat up to six people comfortably. An ottoman is included, giving you even more added space. There are seven colors to choose from, including neutrals like gray and white or brighter colors like blue and yellow.

Contemporary button-tufted sofa: on sale for $590

Original price: $820

An upscale couch that adds class to your living room. 

An upscale couch that adds class to your living room.  (Wayfair)

Keep your living room classy with this contemporary button-tufted sofa. It gives traditional vibes and comes in eight classic colors. Not only does the couch look great, but it’s built to last. It has a solid wood frame and durable metal legs that can handle kids, pets and adults.

Lighting

Gracieleigh metal table lamp: on sale for $45.99

Original price: $104.99

A retro and modern style light. 

A retro and modern style light.  (Wayfair)

Create a retro-style in any room with this charming Gracieleigh metal table lamp. The distinctive ribbed green lamp shade echoes the 50s while the metal base brings the lamp into the modern world.

62'' tray table floor lamp: on sale for $75.99

Original price: $109.99

A lamp that doubles as a side table. 

A lamp that doubles as a side table.  (Wayfair)

A tray table floor lamp is a side table and lamp all in one. The side table has storage shelves underneath, and the lamp post fits smoothly into the whole setup, offering plenty of light to read or relax. The wood and metal frames pair nicely and create a lamp with a modern look.

Ozma 1 light pendant: on sale for $109

Original price: $358.99

Transform any room with a new colorful pendant light. 

Transform any room with a new colorful pendant light.  (Wayfair)

Brighten any room in your home with an Ozma 1 light pendant. This modern pendant has a copper cord, and the pendant comes in 10 different finishes. You can choose from beautiful colors like light blue, yellow, sage green and bright orange, or go with classic colors like navy blue, black and white.

Area rugs

Oriental gray/ivory/black indoor rug: on sale for $119.99

Original price: $339

A good neutral rug. 

A good neutral rug.  (Wayfair)

Wayfair offers a simple oriental rug that comes in neutral gray, black and ivory colors. The worn wash gives the rug a vintage look. Don’t worry about stains thanks to the stain and wear-resistant fabric.

Hovis performance oriental rug: on sale for $375.99

Original price: $1,599

The bright blues in this rug make it stand out. 

The bright blues in this rug make it stand out.  (Wayfair)

A Hovis performance oriental rug is a Persian-inspired rug that gives your room a classic look. The rug vacuums easily, so it’s ideal for busy spaces like living rooms or dining rooms. It’s also stain-resistant, making it even more durable.

Lucidia Multicolor indoor/outdoor area rug: on sale for $175.99

Original price: $438

A colorful indoor and outdoor rug. 

A colorful indoor and outdoor rug.  (Wayfair)

Add a Lucidia braided rug to your indoor or outdoor area, and you’ll have a beautiful showpiece. It's power-loomed from fade- and stain-resistant polypropylene, so it’s a durable rug, even when exposed to the elements.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Rosa Ivory area rug: on sale for $159.52

Original price: $471

A rug and a work of art all in one. 

A rug and a work of art all in one.  (Wayfair)

Floral lovers can easily find a place for the Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Rosa Ivory area rug. It’s inspired by Anna Bond’s folk art textiles, giving you a unique art piece for your home. The rug is velvety soft, but still durable, so it can withstand busy homes.

