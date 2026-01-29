Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals just dropped: Up to 78% off furniture for every room

Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event is underway, with savings of up to 65% on dining room furniture, up to 68% on bed frames and bedroom furniture and up to 78% on sofas and other living room staples. Shoppers looking to refresh their homes can find deals across multiple categories for a limited time. Be sure to shop now — this event is only live for a few more days!
Latest deals
Farmhouse rectangular lift top coffee table: $349.99 (65% off)
Wayfair Sleep 10-inch medium gel memory foam mattress: $255.99 (43% off)
Ergonomic chair with flip-up armrests: $142.99 (52% off)
Ossy solid wood bookcase: $219.99 (48% off)
TV stand with sliding barn doors: $137.99 (58% off)
Accent cabinet: $254.99 (57% off)
Hall tree with shoe storage: $74.99 (42% off)
Shoe storage cabinet: $143.99 (72% off)
Living room
Revamp your living room with a new sofa, recliner or chair.
Modern striped swivel arm chair: $299.99 (78% off)
Oversized recliner two-piece set: $490 (67% off)
Upholstered ottoman with storage: $249.99 (60% off)
Modern sofa bed: $489.99 (13% off)
Velvet barrel chair: $143.99 (64% off)
Upholstered sofa: $409.99 (41% off)
Original price: $699.99
This classic three-seater sofa checks all the boxes. It comes in a range of colors to suit any space (from beige and gray to green and turmeric) and features soft fabric with plush yet supportive cushions. A sturdy wood and iron frame ensures it holds up to everyday use.
Leather recliner: $394.99 (78% off)
Original price: $1,800
Upgrade your living room with this leather recliner. The chair has a soft faux leather exterior and built-in features like USB ports, cup holders and storage pockets. A power lift function helps you stand up gently, and the stain-resistant, waterproof finish wipes clean with a damp cloth.
Plush double seat sofa bed: $599.99 (48% off)
Original price: $1,162.80
Need extra seating or sleeping space for guests? This sofa bed does both. Soft fabric and plush pillows create a comfortable spot for hanging out, and it transforms into a bed when guests stay overnight.
Kitchen & dining room
Achieve the kitchen style you’ve always wanted with these picks.
Rolling kitchen island: $185.99 (15% off)
Sideboard buffet: $199.99 (50% off)
Arched dining hutch: $199.99 (50% off)
Swivel stools: $273.99 (32% off)
Audna 79" oval dining table: $460 (65% off)
Upholstered wood dining chairs, set of 6: $570 (37% off)
Original price: $902.97
Add a modern touch to your dining room or kitchen with this six-piece dining chair set. The green fabric channels a ‘70s vibe, while the mid-century modern silhouette keeps the look current. The curved design offers ample support and the soft cushions encourage dinner guests to linger long after the last course.
Rectangular wood dining set, 9-pieces: $1,180 (27% off)
Original price: $1,619.95
Turn your dining room into a rustic retreat with a nine-piece dining set, sized to seat the whole family. A rubberwood table and chairs feature a rich golden brown finish that stands up to nightly meals. The neutral design fits a range of dining room styles and stays sturdy and easy to maintain.
Round modern dining table set, 5-pieces: $340 (43% off)
Original price: $599.98
If you prefer a modern vibe, this contemporary five-piece dining set includes a 46-inch round table and four leather chairs. Steel legs add durability and a sleek, minimalist silhouette.
Bedroom
Sleep better with a fully redesigned bedroom using these frames, dressers and more.
Nightstand with built-in charging: $259.99 (61% off)
Classic iron platform bed: $127.99 (43% off)
Solid wood platform bed frame: $299.99 (40% off)
Platform bed with lift-up storage: $296.99 (68% off)
Six-drawer wood dresser: $339.99 (51% off)
Tufted upholstered bed frame with storage: $197.99 (65% off)
Original price: $569.99
This tufted bed frame is the epitome of comfort and convenience. Velvet upholstery adds a cozy touch, while under-bed storage keeps clutter in check. Roll out two large drawers from underneath for easy access.
Platform bed with wood headboard: $185.99 (66% off)
Original price: $539.98
Simple and sturdy, this platform bed frame blends dark wood accents with metal slats for a modern-rustic look. Skip the box spring and set your mattress directly on the durable metal slats. Plastic foot plugs protect hardwood floors from scratches, while the scratch-resistant wood headboard stands up to nightly use.
For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals
Five-drawer dresser: $174.99 (65% off)
Original price: $499
Finally, get the storage you need with this five-drawer dresser. A clean silhouette and metal bar handles give it a neutral look, and you can choose between more than a dozen colors. The top supports up to 18 pounds of decor, and anti-tip hardware helps keep belongings (and kids and pets) safe.