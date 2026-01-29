Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals just dropped: Up to 78% off furniture for every room

Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event is underway, with savings of up to 65% on dining room furniture, up to 68% on bed frames and bedroom furniture and up to 78% on sofas and other living room staples. Shoppers looking to refresh their homes can find deals across multiple categories for a limited time. Be sure to shop now — this event is only live for a few more days!

Latest deals

Farmhouse rectangular lift top coffee table: $349.99 (65% off)

Wayfair Sleep 10-inch medium gel memory foam mattress: $255.99 (43% off)

Ergonomic chair with flip-up armrests: $142.99 (52% off)

Ossy solid wood bookcase: $219.99 (48% off)

TV stand with sliding barn doors: $137.99 (58% off)

Accent cabinet: $254.99 (57% off)

Hall tree with shoe storage: $74.99 (42% off)

Shoe storage cabinet: $143.99 (72% off)

Living room

Revamp your living room with a new sofa, recliner or chair.

Modern striped swivel arm chair: $299.99 (78% off)

Oversized recliner two-piece set: $490 (67% off)

Upholstered ottoman with storage: $249.99 (60% off)

Modern sofa bed: $489.99 (13% off)

Velvet barrel chair: $143.99 (64% off)

Original price: $699.99

This classic three-seater sofa checks all the boxes. It comes in a range of colors to suit any space (from beige and gray to green and turmeric) and features soft fabric with plush yet supportive cushions. A sturdy wood and iron frame ensures it holds up to everyday use.

Original price: $1,800

Upgrade your living room with this leather recliner. The chair has a soft faux leather exterior and built-in features like USB ports, cup holders and storage pockets. A power lift function helps you stand up gently, and the stain-resistant, waterproof finish wipes clean with a damp cloth.

Original price: $1,162.80

Need extra seating or sleeping space for guests? This sofa bed does both. Soft fabric and plush pillows create a comfortable spot for hanging out, and it transforms into a bed when guests stay overnight.

Kitchen & dining room

Achieve the kitchen style you’ve always wanted with these picks.

Rolling kitchen island: $185.99 (15% off)

Sideboard buffet: $199.99 (50% off)

Arched dining hutch: $199.99 (50% off)

Swivel stools: $273.99 (32% off)

Audna 79" oval dining table: $460 (65% off)

Original price: $902.97

Add a modern touch to your dining room or kitchen with this six-piece dining chair set. The green fabric channels a ‘70s vibe, while the mid-century modern silhouette keeps the look current. The curved design offers ample support and the soft cushions encourage dinner guests to linger long after the last course.

Original price: $1,619.95

Turn your dining room into a rustic retreat with a nine-piece dining set, sized to seat the whole family. A rubberwood table and chairs feature a rich golden brown finish that stands up to nightly meals. The neutral design fits a range of dining room styles and stays sturdy and easy to maintain.

Original price: $599.98

If you prefer a modern vibe, this contemporary five-piece dining set includes a 46-inch round table and four leather chairs. Steel legs add durability and a sleek, minimalist silhouette.

Bedroom

Sleep better with a fully redesigned bedroom using these frames, dressers and more.

Nightstand with built-in charging: $259.99 (61% off)

Classic iron platform bed: $127.99 (43% off)

Solid wood platform bed frame: $299.99 (40% off)

Platform bed with lift-up storage: $296.99 (68% off)

Six-drawer wood dresser: $339.99 (51% off)

Original price: $569.99

This tufted bed frame is the epitome of comfort and convenience. Velvet upholstery adds a cozy touch, while under-bed storage keeps clutter in check. Roll out two large drawers from underneath for easy access.

Original price: $539.98

Simple and sturdy, this platform bed frame blends dark wood accents with metal slats for a modern-rustic look. Skip the box spring and set your mattress directly on the durable metal slats. Plastic foot plugs protect hardwood floors from scratches, while the scratch-resistant wood headboard stands up to nightly use.

Original price: $499

Finally, get the storage you need with this five-drawer dresser. A clean silhouette and metal bar handles give it a neutral look, and you can choose between more than a dozen colors. The top supports up to 18 pounds of decor, and anti-tip hardware helps keep belongings (and kids and pets) safe.