Wayfair Dining Sale: get up to 50% off dining tables, chairs and outdoor dining sets

Have you been waiting for the right time to upgrade your dining room furniture? Or maybe you’re finally ready to put a dining set on your patio or deck? Now is the time to stock up, thanks to the Wayfair Dining Sale.

The sale features up to 50% off on indoor dining tables and chairs, and 40% off on outdoor dining sets. You can find everything from quaint two-person dining sets or save hundreds on sets that can fit all your family and friends.

Dining tables

Original price: $1,421

The Sylvan extendable kitchen table is a gorgeous farmhouse-style table that’ll make a statement in your dining room. The chunky, carved legs make the table look like a work of art, making it the perfect place for the whole family to gather. The removable leaf extends the table from 66 inches to 84 inches, so you can always have enough room, whether you’re having family dinner or a big party.

Original price: $955.99

Want a high-quality table that’ll last for years? This solid wood dining table is a simple table that can withstand years of use. It complements both boho and farmhouse-inspired styles and comfortably seats eight people.

Original price: $849.99

For a mid-century modern look, the Brimmer wood dining table is the perfect fit. It’s made from solid eucalyptus wood and has a warm brown finish that fits in well with any style living room. The table measures just over 86 inches wide, so it’s great for larger gatherings.

Original price: $999

Add some rustic charm to your dining room with the Kinston pedestal dining table. The chunky legs give your table a unique feel, and it comes in a distressed finish for a reclaimed look. It’s on the smaller side and is ideal for small spaces.

Original price: $762

The Caio extendable wood table is a modern-looking table that can seat up to eight guests with the extendable leaf. The charcoal finish blends in with any style or colors and the squared legs give it a unique design many will love.

Dining chairs

Original price: $550

This two-piece set of Walsh velvet dining chairs will bring you right back to the 70s. Metal, wood and velvet all come together to form eye-catching chairs that are as stable as they are stylish. The armless design makes it easy to push these chairs under your table, opening up more room in your living or dining room.

Original price: $499.99

Two tufted wing upholstered dining chairs make great heads of the table chairs. The high backs are comfortable to lounge in while still adding some elegance to your dining setup. You can choose between a variety of neutral colors, including white, black, gray, dark blue and taupe.

Original price: $549.99

Pair this four-piece set of Aunnika chairs with any mid-century modern table to complete the look. The chairs come in seven different color options and have a weight capacity of 250 pounds each. The wooden legs and soft fabric chairs pair well together to make for durable, comfortable chairs.

Original price: $499.99

Looking for a simple four-piece set of chairs that would look good with any dining table? The Bende Look fabric dining chairs may be the answer. Bring a contemporary vibe to your dining space with these chairs. The black steel frame offers a clean and modern look, and you can choose between black and cream-colored upholstery.

Original price: $350

Add a pop of fun to your dining area with these two velvet dining chairs. They give a slight nod to the mid-century modern look, while bringing in contemporary with bright color options like yellow, emerald, sapphire and blush. The velvet cushions provide added comfort for the whole family.

Outdoor dining

Original price: $2,315

Save more than $1,000 on this seven-person farmhouse outdoor dining set. The set fits six people and comes in six different neutral colors. It’s designed to withstand all weather conditions, and the table comes with an umbrella hole so you can stay cool while you’re eating or relaxing outdoors.

Original price: $373.99

If you just need a small bistro set for your patio or deck, go with the Chestnut Street two-person outdoor dining set. You get a table and two chairs with a unique design that includes a spot for an ice bucket, so you can keep your drinks cool. The aluminum frame is durable yet lightweight, so it’s easy to move your table as needed. It’s also weather-resistant against mild weather conditions like rain and wind.

Original price: $900

These Spector outdoor dining chairs are one-of-a-kind. The contoured and curved design makes them extra comfortable while giving your outdoor space a modern look. They’re easy to clean, just soap them down and spray them off. When you’re not using them, you can also stack them together for easy storage.

Original price: $799.99

For an eye-catching outdoor dining setup, go with the Cotswald four-person round dining set. You can accommodate a small family or a few friends and relax in the comfortable chairs while you eat or have a few drinks. You can choose a beautiful teak color or a rustic gray set.

Original price: $1,479.99

Fit the entire family around this eight-person outdoor dining set. The timeless wood look blends in perfectly with any outdoor space. The broad slat design won’t hold rain if the set is left outside, making this a durable set.