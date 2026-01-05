Stripes are always in: Timeless picks that never go out of style

Stripes never go out of style, but they’re definitely trending more than usual these days. They stylishly serve as a traditional home accent for a throw pillow or used to make a bold fashion statement with a sweater. The presence of stripes in our lives is endless, and we’ve found new, fresh ways to incorporate pieces into every aspect of your life. Shop these timeless picks from Cozy Earth, Gap, Birch Lane and more.

For Women

Wrap yourself up in this Cozy Earth robe . The spa-like robe has an adjustable tie waist to customize the fit, roomy front pockets and a plush, soft fabric. The added striped design adds an on-trend touch that fits seamlessly into your daily routine.

Original price: $69.99

Gap has a crewneck sweater with vibrant colors that brings happy vibes wherever you go. Made of 100% cotton, it has ribbed details on the cuffs, hem and neckline to compliment the all-over stripe pattern. Pair it with jeans, joggers or layer over a tee for everyday comfort and style.

Original price: $118

The Madewell Kensington Cardigan has a classic crewneck fit with bold horizontal stripes. With fabric covered buttons and a relaxed silhouette, it’s chic, timeless and a year-round staple. Achieve an effortlessly cool look with it buttoned to the top or wear it open with a tank underneath.

This Lioness short sleeve tee is your new go-to. The subtle stripes add just enough interest to look styled (with zero effort), and it comes in multiple colorways. It even comes in a long sleeve version if that’s more your vibe. These tops are meant to have a boxier fit and are everything you need for a casual yet put-together outfit.

For Men

Original price: $79.95

Made with versatility in mind, the L.L. Bean quarter-zip pullover is perfect for all-year wear. It’s constructed with a cotton polyester blend that resists pilling, so you get your money’s worth with this buy.

Original price: $26.99

Dress to impress with a casual fit polo from Old Navy. Great for everyday wear, the cotton-blend fabric with striped pattern can make anyone look put-together. Dress it up for formal occasions or throw this shirt on with jeans for a daily look.

For the guy who keeps an outfit simple but is willing to spice things up with fun socks, this striped crew option is a smart choice. The subtle pattern keeps things classic, while moisture-wicking fabric and a reinforced toe make them ideal for both workday and weekend wear.

Original price: $89.50

Everyone needs reliable button-up shirts in their closet. This striped option is a great piece to add to your outfit rotation. With a collar and front button closure, it achieves a tailored look while offering just enough stretch to move freely.

For the Kitchen

These Dusen Dusen canisters are eye-catching and unique to leave on your kitchen counter. They’re made from coated steel so you can store dry ingredients like rice and oats (or throw your clutter in them).

Original price: $36.99

Striped oven mitts can add a touch of bright colors to your home while protecting yourself from burns in a fashionable way. This woven cotton set includes colors and a design that fits into any kitchen aesthetic.

For the Home

This Birch Lane pillow has vertical stripes and ruffle trim, offering an irresistible cottage feel. Whatever your style is, this decorative pillow fits seamlessly into your home. The cover is also removable so it’s easy to wash and use for years.

Original price: $37.99

Get eight hours of sleep with a new set of sheets . Made from a breathable fabric with hotel-level softness, they look great and feel even better. This set includes a fitted sheet with deep pockets to fit most mattress sizes, a flat sheet and two matching pillowcases.

Original price: $109.99

Give your bed a fresh, clean upgrade with the Madison Park linen duvet set . Designed for hot sleepers, it’s lightweight and can keep you comfortable all night long. It’s a classic stripe pattern over a white background that makes you want to hit snooze multiple times.

Original price: $238