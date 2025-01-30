5 tax software programs for a stress-free tax season

Tax season is here, and while it’s not necessarily an occasion most people celebrate, you don’t have to struggle over your taxes anymore. Thanks to tax software programs, you can file your taxes in minutes! The deadline this year to file is April 15, 2025.

There’s an option for every type of tax filer, from those with just a basic W-2 and no dependents to families with various sources of income to self-employed workers. Each tax preparation software offers a wide variety of packages with different price ranges, so you can find a budget-friendly version or get a premium option with professional help from a live tax expert.

The five tax software companies below cater to different types of filers, and each has its own unique features. One is even completely free to use, even for the most complicated filers!

H&R Block has three different tax filing options, depending on how complex your taxes are. If you have a simple tax situation, you can file on your own for free. You can file both your state and federal taxes for free.

Need help with your taxes? Currently, for $24.50, you can file yourself online with live expert help. This option is for business owners, folks with multiple homes or other more complex filing needs. Self-employed individuals can take advantage of the online help when they need to include deductions and expenses.

If you prefer not to deal with your taxes, you can give all your paperwork to a tax professional and let them file for you. A tax pro that’ll do your taxes for you costs $89 for your federal income tax return, plus an additional fee for state taxes. There are online, in-person and hybrid options with this plan.

For a limited time, get H&R Block's Delux tax software for just $39.99 or $33 through 3/30 with the code "FILEEASY."

The package includes both a federal and state return, so no need to worry about paying extra for state filing. The program is compatible with Windows or Macs.

TaxSlayer is a no-frills, ultra-affordable tax filing option. You can file for free if you have a simple 1040, but only certain tax situations apply. In the free TaxSlayer package, you get both a free federal and state return.

Those with more complex tax situations, including business owners and the self-employed, can find plans ranging from $22.95 to $52.95, with self-employed individuals paying the higher end of that range. This package includes one federal and one state return and includes extra support options for complex returns.

TaxAct’s four different tax packages range from a DIY filing option to plans with additional support for anyone who is self-employed. The free version is based on qualifying income and deductions and is only for simple tax returns.

The Deluxe version is just $29.99 and has all the features included in the free version. This version is meant for homeowners, filers with children who need to claim them on their taxes and employees with a Health Savings Account. The Premier version is similar to the Deluxe version, but added tax forms are included for investors and landlords. You’ll pay $49.99 for this version.

TaxAct also has a self-employed package for $69.99 that’s designed for contractors, freelancers and rideshare drivers. You can add live tax advice at any time to get your questions answered by a tax expert. With this package and all the other packages, you’ll pay an additional $39.99 for filing your state taxes.

Liberty Tax has three different plans filers can choose from. The basic plan, currently on sale for $47.95 is, as it suggests, for basic filers. This includes filers who are single or married and who have no dependents.

The Deluxe version, on sale for $67.95, can help filers who have slightly more complex tax situations. It’s ideal for filers with kids, childcare payments, investments and homeowners. Since these filers need access to more forms, the price tag is slightly higher for this plan. Liberty Tax’s Premium plan is currently $87.95 and is built for self-employed individuals like freelancers or contractors.

Cash App Taxes is different from many of the other tax software programs in that all filers can file for free. Many types of filers qualify for Cash App Taxes, even the self-employed and those who have a lot of investments. You also get free audit defense when you file.

Cash App Taxes goes the extra mile, offering a maximum tax refund guarantee. If your refund amount is less than what Cash App estimated, you may be eligible to receive the difference owed up to $100. If you have your refund deposited into Cash App, you can potentially get it up to five days early.