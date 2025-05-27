What to pack for summer camp, 10 essentials every kid needs

Summer camps are a great environment where kids can engage in fun activities, build friendships and develop new skills. No matter if it's a day camp that's close to home, an overnight adventure in the wilderness or a sports-themed experience, there are plenty of options depending on your child’s interest.

Preparing them with the right essentials is necessary for whichever program you choose. Here are 10 essentials every kid needs for a successful summer camp experience in 2025.

Hydration is crucial for kids spending long hours outdoors during summer camp, so a well-insulated water bottle is key. This Ozark Trail double-wall vacuum-sealed bottle at Walmart is a high-quality water bottle that can keep drinks cold for hours. You could also opt for this Klean Kanteen wide-top version at Amazon, or the ever-popular Yeti Rambler , which comes in tons of colors to choose from.

A sleeping bag is a must-have for overnight camps, offering warmth and comfort after a day of adventure. Coleman Kids 50°F sleeping bag is designed for milder weather and has lightweight insulation and a cozy lining that ensures a comfortable sleep. It’s also machine-washable, which is ideal for parents. Another insulated option is this L.L. Bean kids' 40°F sleeping bag which has easy zippered access for getting in and out quickly.

Bug spray is essential for outdoor adventures, especially in wooded or grassy areas where mosquitoes and ticks thrive. This travel-sized OFF! insect repellent on Amazon is a non-toxic, child-safe option that provides adequate protection without strong odors and is easy to stash in their bag. Your kids will also love these colorful Bugables citronella bracelets, which repel flying pests without chemicals or sprays.

Protecting kids from the sun is key during outdoor play. Amazon offers a variety of stylish and functional options, such as this Columbia hat, which features a wide brim and UPF 50 sun protection. Lightweight and breathable, it keeps kids cool while shielding their face, neck and ears. Back Country also offers this Helios sun hat, which provides similar sun protection, for just $10.

For camps with hiking or outdoor exploration, sturdy footwear is essential. These Mountain Warehouse Adventurer Kids hiking boots provide excellent grip and ankle support on uneven terrain. These boots are waterproof and breathable, keeping feet dry and comfortable during wet or muddy conditions. If your child prefers a sneaker-style outdoor shoe, consider these L.L. Bean Trail Model hikers.

These KEEN Newport H2 sandals from Backcountry combine the sturdiness of hiking sandals with quick-drying materials, ensuring comfort in and out of the water. Their closed-toe design protects against sharp objects, while the secure fit prevents slipping during active use. Amazon also offers them for a similar price.

Helping kids maintain good personal hygiene can be a battle, especially when away from home. L.L. Bean’s Personal Organizer toiletry bag makes it easy for them, with multiple compartments to neatly store items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and shampoo. Also, don’t forget to pick up these refillable mini bottles and label them, so your kids have everything they need at their fingertips.

Keep dirty clothes separate from clean ones and maintain tidiness in shared spaces with a laundry bag, like L.L. Bean’s laundry tote . Its mesh sides allow ventilation, preventing odors from building up. Kids can easily transport their laundry back home with a drawstring closure and sturdy handles.

Prolonged sun exposure can cause burns and skin damage, making sunscreen a non-negotiable item. Macy’s offers the Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector lotion SPF 60+ , a water-resistant option that’s gentle enough for kids. Its non-greasy formula ensures easy application and won’t feel heavy on the skin. Another option for broad-spectrum protection is this La Roche-Posay Anthelios kids SPF 50 sunscreen , available at Ulta.