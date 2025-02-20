10 sleep accessories to help melt away stress

Stress-related sleep anxiety is a significant cause of sleepless nights. Stress or anxieties in your daily life directly impact that feeling of worry or fear about falling asleep or staying asleep. This is a significant reason you may have difficulty falling asleep.

One way to address this problem is to practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation or yoga before bedtime. You can also use aromatherapy and sound to help calm you and create the perfect environment to doze off in.

Here are 10 sleep accessories that can help you sleep better:

ThisWorks deep sleep pillow spray blends lavender, Camomile and Vetivert to calm both mind and body, soothing you to sleep. Just spritz it on your pillow before you sleep. A travel-sized spray costs $9.99 at Walmart.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Create a vibe in your bedroom through scent. The Homedic serenescent from Amazon uses essential oils to transform your space for a smell that won't fade for up to 30 days. This cool mist diffuser, $18.97 at Walmart, comes in a beautiful green shade and has five light settings to create more ambiance in your room.

MAKE DELICIOUS PIZZA WITH THE HELP OF THESE 12 TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

If you have a hard time settling down after a long day, try using a weighted blanket. This heavy blanket is often filled with beads or pellets to put pressure on the body. The extra weight is intended to help you sleep better, reduce anxiety and relieve stress. The Bearaby is a popular option made of upcycled fabric that will keep you comfortable in all seasons and is machine washable. You can also buy the blanket on Amazon for $199.

The Nodpod is a strap-free weighted sleep mask with deep touch pressure to relieve stress and anxiety. It has four pods that target key pressure points beyond the eyes to promote relaxation and improved sleep quality.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Sleep headphones are designed to block out sounds and are perfect for falling asleep to music. They can also help mask issues such as tinnitus. The Ozlo sleep buds are compact, wireless earbuds with excellent passive noise isolation, a comfortable side-sleeping design, and up to 9.5 hours of battery life. These sleep headphones, $99 at Walmart, are perfect if you dislike wearing earbuds. The thin headphones are hidden in a soft, comfortable headband that makes listening to audio in bed a dream.

The Honeywell Dreamweaver Personal Fan, available at Walgreens, is a sleep fan with relaxing pink noise and an airflow shutter. It has three cooling speeds and a light-dimming feature. It also has an auto-off timer set for up to eight hours. You can also buy this sleep fan on Amazon for $39.99.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Sleep lamps use light to help regulate your sleep-wake cycle. The Helight Sleep is a red light therapy device with a 630-nanometer wavelength that helps you fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. The device is inspired by NASA protocols for helping astronauts sleep in space. The Loftie Lamp, $274.99 at Loftie, features similar red light therapy to help you wind down and can be paired with your phone's alarm to wake you up gradually with a simulated sunrise.

Sleeping with socks on can help you regulate your body temperature and improve your circulation, leading to better sleep. Try these Zensah calming sleep socks from Amazon, designed to be worn to bed. The socks are made with ultra-fine merino wool and are designed to provide comfort and help regulate body temperature while you sleep.

WINTER BOOTS TO KEEP YOU WARM AND STYLISH

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Unwind in the evening before sleeping with a heated neck wrap. The Ostrichpillow neck wrap offers both heating and cooling therapy when worn around your neck. Warm the clay beads in the microwave or freeze them for instant relief. The Bedsure heating pad, on sale for $32.48 at Amazon, wraps around your neck and shoulder for instant relief. This pad has six heating levels and three-time settings for personalized coziness.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $189.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Use a weighted pillow to relieve stress and anxiety. The Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow for Adults is a compact, soft body pillow that can be used on the couch, bed or lap. It is designed to ease stress, calm the mind, and promote better sleep and relaxation. The pillow is available in three sizes. The Hugget pillow from Bearaby, $79 at Bearaby, is gently weighted to deliver therapeutic sensory and stress relief.