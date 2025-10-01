Expand / Collapse search
Up to 45% off sick day essentials during October Prime Day

Grab tissues, humidifiers and other must-have supplies 

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and stock up on cold and flu essentials.

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and stock up on cold and flu essentials. (Fox News Composite)

There’s nothing worse than coming down with a cold or flu and realizing you’re out of essentials. Stock up now on tissues, humidifiers and other must-have supplies, all at deep discounts during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so you’re prepared.

Amazon Basics tissues 4-pack: $6.35 (22% off)

Original price: $8.15

Tissues are a must-have for cold and flu season.

Tissues are a must-have for cold and flu season.

Amazon $7.48 $6.35

Don’t get caught with a cold and have no way to blow your nose; keeping tissues on hand is a must. This four-pack of Amazon Basics tissues ensures you’re always prepared, with each box containing 160 soft, two-ply sheets for a total of 640. Gentle yet durable, they’re perfect for stashing in different rooms, so relief is always within reach.

Breathe Right nasal strips: $16.69 (20% off)

Original price: $20.99 

Breathe easier with these nasal strips.

Breathe easier with these nasal strips.

Amazon $20.99 $15.53

These nasal strips help ease nasal congestion and reduce snoring by gently increasing airflow through your nose. Designed with flexible bands that lift and open nasal passages, they provide instant, drug-free relief. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, comfortable and stay securely in place all night.

Vicks cool mist humidifier: $51.99 (25% off)

Original price: $69.99

This cool mist humidifier helps you get a good night’s sleep, even with a cold.

This cool mist humidifier helps you get a good night's sleep, even with a cold.

Amazon $67.61 $51.99

Providing up to 30 hours of soothing cool mist, Vicks’ ultrasonic humidifier adds moisture to the air to help relieve congestion and coughs. Its cool mist design makes it safe, refreshing and perfect for year-round use, whether you’re fighting a cold or just keeping indoor air comfortable.

Vicks warm mist humidifier: $34.45 (19% off)

Original price: $42.99

This humidifier emits a warm steam for easy breathing.

This humidifier emits a warm steam for easy breathing.

Amazon $42.99 $34.45

This humidifier helps keep humidity levels optimal, so your throat and nasal passages are hydrated for greater comfort when you’re sick. Its one-gallon tank delivers a steady stream of gentle warm mist for up to 24 hours, so you can rest easier without constant refills.

NeilMed Sinus Rinse: $10.49 (30% off)

Original price: $14.99

This sinus rinse irrigates the nasal passages when you’re feeling congested.

This sinus rinse irrigates the nasal passages when you're feeling congested.

Amazon $14.99 $10.49

Find relief from congestion with this easy-to-use sinus rinse. Whether it’s allergies, a cold or the flu, the specially designed bottle gently irrigates your nasal passages to help you breathe easier. Its custom cap and low-pressure design put you in control, letting you adjust both water flow and pressure for effective relief.

Levoit Air Purifier: $84.99 (15% off)

Original price: $99.99

Cleaner air, right this way.

Cleaner air, right this way.

Amazon $99.99 $84.99

Air purifiers like this one can be a big help when you’re feeling under the weather, filtering out contaminants and circulating cleaner air throughout your space. They can reduce the number of airborne pathogens lingering after someone coughs or sneezes. An excellent choice for bedrooms, living rooms or offices, this air purifier cleans spaces up to 1,073 square feet.

Chefman electric kettle: $21.99 (21% off)

Original price: $27.99

Make hot tea in minutes with this electric kettle.

Make hot tea in minutes with this electric kettle.

Amazon $27.99 $21.99

Drinking tea is a simple yet effective way to soothe a sore throat and ease a lingering cough. This cordless electric kettle makes the process effortless, giving you hot water in minutes so you can enjoy a comforting cup whenever you need it. The LED indicator lights turn blue while the water is heating and turn off once the water has boiled.

Lysol disinfecting wipes 4-pack: $9.99 (33% off)

Original price: $14.97

These Lysol wipes kill bacteria and viruses from high-traffic areas in your home to prevent the spread of germs. 

These Lysol wipes kill bacteria and viruses from high-traffic areas in your home to prevent the spread of germs.

Amazon $14.97

Lysol disinfecting wipes are a must-have for keeping bathrooms, kitchens and other high-touch areas fresh and germ-free, killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. This convenient four-pack includes a mix of refreshing scents so you can tackle messes while keeping your home smelling clean.

Scott toilet paper 80-pack: $49.88 (45% off)

Original price: $91.44

Make sure you have everything you need, including toilet paper. 

Make sure you have everything you need, including toilet paper.

Amazon $56 $49.99

When you’re battling a cold or flu, toilet paper might not be the first thing on your mind, but it’s one of those everyday essentials that you don’t want to run out of. Having this 80-pack of toilet paper ahead of time means you can focus on rest and recovery without scrambling for a store run.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get the items on this list sent to you in as little as 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

