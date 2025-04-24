Redecorate for summer with these 14 Way Day sales

Now that warmer weather has arrived, it’s time to refresh your home for the summer months. New decor and furniture can brighten up your space and make your home feel more comfortable.

You can redecorate for less during Wayfair’s Way Day Sale. Way Day is Wayfair’s largest sale of the year, and it runs from April 26-28. You can get up to 80% off on thousands of products, all with free shipping. Rugs are up to 80% off, while living room furniture and decor are up to 60% off.

Original price: $140

Adding some art to your walls can transform a room without much effort on your part. "Pompom Botanical II" is a beautiful print that depicts unique pompom flowers, an ideal painting for warmer summer weather. You can choose from three different-sized canvases, so you can fit this painting in anywhere.

Original price: $507

Leave behind boring mirrors and put up this Capra metal flat wall mirror. The unique design adds some character to your bathroom, bedroom or any other room in your home. There are multiple hooks on the back that make it easy to hang, and the metal frame keeps the mirror secure.

Original price: $469

Create a farmhouse look and get the cooling properties of a fan all in one. The Farmhouse rattan ceiling fan includes a beautiful rattan cage, a fan and built-in lights. The fan has six speed settings, so you can cool any room in your home as much or as little as you want.

Original price: $1,102.45

Turn your entryway into an elegant space with an antique wood console table. The Roman-style legs give this piece a classy look while providing a space to store your necessities or add decorations. Choose from navy, white, gray or brown and customize the piece to your liking.

ORGANIZE YOUR SMALL SPACE WITH THESE 8 SPACE-SAVING ITEMS

Original price: $22.35 per sq. ft.

Want to switch up your kitchen or bathroom backsplash? Now is the perfect time. This Kirshe glass mosaic wall tile is just $7.59 per sq. ft. The unique glass design brightens up any space, while adding a delicate elegance to the space.

Original price: $499.99

Add a new focal point to your living room with this Kars nail-head upholstered recliner. This chair will give your living room a timeless look and give you space to kick back and put your feet up at the end of a long day. For those who don’t want a bulky recliner, this chair won’t take up a ton of room.

Original price: $859.99

Feel like a king or queen with this upholstered wingback bed. Choose from a black or white finish, and you’ll have a bed that completely transforms the look of your room. The frame is made from a soft velvet fabric that’s extremely comfortable to recline on.

Original price: $430

The Flatiron Oriental rug is the perfect combination of light, airy colors and classic, elegant design that will add to any space in your home. The rug is both stain-resistant and pet-friendly, so homes full of kids and pets won’t do any damage.

Original price: $520

Prefer a modern vibe in your home? The Lurdes geometric area rug is a super-soft, minimalistic rug that comes in nine different colors. Although it’s made from a cushy fabric, the rug won’t hold stains and just needs to be spot-cleaned with soap and water.

Original price: $392

If you’re a fan of antiques, this Elivra iron top end table will fit perfectly with the rest of your decor. The handcrafted finish and chunky design offer a unique look. The metal frame also works for modern-looking rooms, or rustic decor.

Original price: $642.24

These Braden solid wood top end tables look like wine or beer barrels, and will give you the rustic look you’ve always wanted. They are solid wood, so they’re as durable as they are stylish.

Original price: $3,779.10

Have you been dying to add another sink to your bathroom? An Aiana double bathroom vanity can make your dreams come true. You get two beautiful farmhouse sinks surrounded by rustic barnwood. The three drawers and two cabinets provide plenty of storage space, and the whole vanity is easy to install on your own.

COZY AND TRENDY BATHROOM RUGS AND MATS FOR WINTER

Original price: $104.99

A set of velvet curtains create an elegant look and trap heat or cold, depending on the season. The French pleat only adds to the elegance and eliminates the need to iron out wrinkles. Choose from gorgeous colors like light pink, rose, emerald, blue and cream, and perfectly customize the curtains to the room.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $224.68

Save space and create a luxurious design with a paneled wood barn door. The white finish brightens up any room, whether you use the door as an entryway, closet door or just an art piece. The barn door comes with high-quality hardware and tracks for easy installation.