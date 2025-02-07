Score big savings with these Presidents Day deals from 5 retailers

Presidents’ Day is a huge sales day for many different retailers. From mattresses to tools, furniture and cookware, you can find almost anything on sale during Presidents’ Day. Let’s look at five popular companies and the sales they’re having.

Home Depot, Amazon, Casper, Wayfair and Macy’s are all running sales, with up to 70% off in some cases. Retailers use this holiday as an opportunity to clear out inventory before the arrival of new spring merchandise, offering substantial markdowns to entice shoppers.

Now is the time to make some big-ticket purchases, such as appliances and electronics, at a fraction of the regular price.

Original price: $329

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Home Depot has a variety of DeWalt tools on sale, particularly their combo sets that give you multiple tools all for the price of one. You can get hammer drill and impact driver for $50 off, complete with an extra battery and carrying case. There’s also a brad nailer kit that comes with a charger and battery.

You can get a six-tool set for an impressive $850 off. The set comes with an impact driver, drill, circular saw, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, a grinder, two batteries and a case that fits them all.

10 TOOLS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT’LL HELP YOU COMPLETE ALL YOUR DIY PROJECTS

Original price: $412.20

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Need an affordable futon that folds down into a bed for your guests? Home Depot has you covered. There’s a faux tan leather futon for just more than $350. It has multiple reclining options and looks like a high-end couch, but acts as a futon. If your prefer linen, you can get a stylish and comfortable gray linen futon for just more than $300.

Original price: $495.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Anyone who has always wanted a recliner can save hundreds on them at Home Depot. For just under $400, you can get a lifted, faux leather recliner that also has eight massage settings. If you want ultimate comfort, choose this overstuffed power-lift recliner. It also has massage capabilities and is heated for added comfort.

Original price: $399.99

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Ramp up your security with smart home devices, on sale during Home Depot’s Presidents’ Day sale. Get four outdoor Blink cameras that are easy to install for $200 off. Or get a wired Google Nest floodlight camera that can be easily mounted to your home or garage.

Need a whole new system? You can get eight outdoor cameras for more than $190 off. They have spotlights built-in for added security and have two-way audio, all for no monthly fee required.

Original price: $349.99

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Upgrade your headphones with a variety of different Beats headphones on sale now. Over the ear Beats Pros are nearly 50% off and Beats Studio earbuds are 33% off for Presidents’ Day. Athletes can also take advantage of the sale and get nearly 40% off Beats Powerbeats with ear hooks.

Original price: $159.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

A few of Amazon’s Kindles are on sale right now. The Amazon Paperwhite, Amazon’s fastest Kindle is $25 off. It’s based on the classic Kindle, designed just for reading. If you prefer a colorful Kindle with all the apps you could want, the Kindle Colorsoft is more your speed, and it’s $50 off.

Original price: $199.95

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Keep your resolution to be more active this year and add a Fitbit to your exercise routine. The Fitbit Versa 4 is one of the newest models of smartwatch. It tracks your workouts and other health metrics, but it also supports Bluetooth calls and texts, too.

For a more affordable Fitbit, go with the Fitbit Inspire. It’s the classic Fitbit that’s designed just to track your steps, heart rate, sleep and other health metrics.

Original price: $699.99

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Keep your house cleaner without having to lift a finger when you invest in a robot vacuum. Roborock’s vacuum is more than 50% off and is a high-tech vacuum that’ll regularly vacuum all the floors in your home.

There’s also the classic Roomba, which provides more than 120 minutes of vacuuming power on one charge. The Lefant vacuum is a more affordable option, at just $88.88 on sale. It still has a long-lasting battery and easily works its way around your furniture.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR HOME WITH THESE 10 SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

Original price: $749

The One is Casper’s budget mattress that’s even more affordable at just $599. It’s designed to help with overheating and the three layers of foam help with motion transfer, so you won’t want up as often throughout the night.

SUSTAINABLE SLEEP ITEMS THAT WILL HELP YOU SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

Original price: $1,895

Casper’s Snow mattress is, as its name suggests, a cooling mattress made for hot sleepers. The mattress pulls your body heat away from you, so you don’t wake up sweating. The bed also conforms to you, helping you sleep better.

Original price: $3,795

When you need the ultimate cooling mattress, choose the Snow Max mattress. It’s a medium-soft, cooling mattress with a cool cover to help you get the coolest night’s sleep possible.

Original price: $155

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Upgrade your style with an oriental rug, all of which are currently up to 70% off during Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day sale. You’ll get 60% off on this beautiful oriental rug with blues, oranges and neutrals. There’s also a flowery area rug that gives a traditional vibe.

Anyone who loves blue can outfit any room with this gorgeous blue oriental rug, currently 64% off. The vintage-inspired rug is soft and easy to clean.

GIVE YOUR SUNROOM A MAKEOVER WITH THESE 10 PRODUCTS

Original price: $137.50

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Stay warm for the rest of the winter with a variety of throw blankets from Wayfair. Get a chunky knit throw for just over $50, or go with a faux rabbit fur blanket that adds a touch of class to your couch or bed. Eddie Bauer blankets are also on sale. They’re soft and come in beautiful patterns that go well with any style.

Original price: $300

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Presidents’ Day is a great time to update your kitchen cookware. Wayfair has a seven-piece stainless steel cookware set with three pot sizes, a pan and accompanying lids for all of them. You can also get an enameled cast iron set with three pots, a frying pan and lids for the pots. You can choose from blue, red or white enamel.

Home chefs who need a bigger cookware set can also get a 10-piece Viking set, complete with two pan sizes, four pots and lids for all.

Original price: $439.99

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Whether you’re looking for a carry-on, a suitcase or a luggage set, Macy’s has them on sale. You can get a three-piece hardshell luggage set for under $150. You’ll get a carry-on, a small suitcase and a larger suitcase, in three beautiful color options.

If you just need a carry-on, the ultra-light AirLIFT carry-on has a lot of pockets, so you can keep yourself well-organized while you travel. You can also get a hardshell, ultra-safe suitcase with a built-in lock.

Original price: $180

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Now is the best time to buy a winter coat from Macy’s. This faux leather trench coat is fashionable, war and made with non-animal leather, so you can feel better about wearing it. A houndstooth trench coat is also a stylish statement piece that’ll go well with any outfit.

When you want a brand name jacket, this Ralph Lauren walker coat is classy, beautiful and especially comfortable.

Original price: $125

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Accessorize your winter jacket with a variety of different winter boots, all on sale now at Macy’s. For example, these Hunter boots are on sale for just $95. They’re lined ankle boots that are ideal for rainy and snowy weather.

For a stylish yet comfortable heel, choose these Style & Co. ankle boots, on sale for just over $30. Ugg also has an ankle boot with a slight heel that is both fashionable and practical.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $80

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Need a new bedding set? Macy’s has major discounts on bedding. You can get a three-piece floral comforter set for less than $30, or a down comforter for more than $360 off.