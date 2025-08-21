Cozy nights cost less with these Labor Day sales on portable fire pits

There’s something undeniably magical about gathering around a fire, from the soft crackle, the warm glow and the family gatherings that always happen around them. You don’t need a sprawling backyard or a fancy campground to have a cozy fire. Instead, take advantage of tabletop fire pits that provide warmth without the mess. They easily fit on a patio, deck or the back of your truck at a tailgating party.

Right now, some companies even have early Labor Day sales on these portable and tabletop fire pits. Whether you’re looking for a smokeless option, want a mini wood-buring fire pit or just need something to roast marshmallows over, we’ve got options for you.

Early Labor Day sales on portable fire pits

If you want a portable fire pit at a lower price, there are early Labor Day sales from brands like Amazon and Wayfair. These smokeless fire pits are easy to use and come in different price ranges.

Original price: $129.99

Get a clean, smokeless flame with this 19.5-inch fire pit. The stainless-steel frame is durable, and the waterproof carrying case keeps your pit safe while you travel or during bad weather. Also included is a set of bottom brackets that lift the fire pit up so it can be safely used on decks or balconies. This pit burns wood, not propane, giving you the authentic fire experience.

Original price: $150

Make s’mores, host friends or just relax around this 28-inch tabletop gas fireplace. It runs on propane, so there’s no cleanup necessary, and you can use the fireplace indoors and outdoors. The adjustable flame offers enough heat to keep a small crowd warm.

Original price: $129.99

With this 17.3-inch portable propane fire pit, you get the look of a real wood-burning flame without the hassle. This lightweight fire pit weighs just over 16 pounds, making it easy to take tailgating or camping. The four legs fold down, and the lid locks on with a handle for easy carrying.

Other tabletop fire pits worth considering

There are many portable fire pit options on the market that aren’t currently on sale. Solo Stove, BioLite and Ninja have small fire pits that are easy to carry anywhere. Some are powered by pellets or wood, while others run on propane.

Keep your outdoor area looking sleek and modern with this Geo tabletop fire bowl from Solo Stove. The small bowl can fit on any size tabletop, and it delivers a smoke-free and odorless flame. This fire pit is ideal for people with asthma or anyone sensitive to smoke, letting you relax outside for hours around a stylish, compact flame.

If your main goal is just to make s’mores over your tabletop fire pit, then the aptly-named S’mores Bowl from Solo Stove is the way to go. Since it’s a smoke-free, gel fuel that creates the flame, you can use your fire bowl indoors and outdoors! Although it’s not a classic fire pit, the crackling flame still makes you feel like you’re relaxing in the great outdoors.

The Mesa from Solo Stove is a tabletop fire pit that’s larger than most competitors' models. It’s a wood-burning option that doubles as an outdoor heater for a small table. You can also use pellets to fuel the stove, and the airflow design virtually eliminates smoke as it burns. The fire pit comes with a foldable stand and a carrying case for easy transport.

Made for camping or nights in your backyard around the fire, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand’s smallest portable fire pit that’s meant to rest on the ground rather than on a tabletop. The 360-degree airflow system heats the air in the stove to burn off smoke before it can reach you.

At just 15 pounds, you can carry this portable stove anywhere using the included carrying case. Cleaning the fire pit is a breeze, with no special tools required. Just remove the ash pan that rests under the base plate, empty it and you're good to go!

Named TIME’s best invention of 2023, the BioLite FirePit+ is a portable fire pit you can cook on. Get the fire pit cooking kit that includes a lid, griddle and a grilling toolkit, and you can cook literally anywhere. Attached to the fire pit is a USB-rechargeable power pack that runs the fan for your fire for up to 30 hours. Use wood or charcoal to light your fire and the fan will take care of the smoke.

The two built-in handles and the folding legs make this fire pit ultra-portable. Around the fire pit is an x-ray mesh that helps radiate heat and provides you with a 360-degree view.

Ninja’s Fireside360 is a propane heater and smokeless fire pit all in one. You can choose between heat only, flame only or both to create the perfect atmosphere. Plus, the Heatzone technology lets you choose how high the flame and heat are. Since the system uses propane, there’s no smoke, no embers to worry about and no cleanup needed.