Indoor garden systems that are worth the hype

Bringing fresh flavor to your meals is simple with an indoor garden. You can easily grow herbs and even small vegetables, regardless of the size of your space. Options range from simple pots for a sunny windowsill to self-watering hydroponic systems for efficient, low-effort plant growth.

Here is our list of indoor garden systems that provide a constant supply of fresh ingredients to elevate your everyday cooking.

The AeroGarden Bounty Basic is an excellent starting point for those considering an indoor garden. This compact hydroponic system comes with seeds and plant foods – everything you need to set up your garden straight out of the box. It utilizes an LED grow light and a self-watering system, guaranteeing bountiful growth even if you don't have a green thumb.

The LetPot Max hydroponics growing system features flexible trays that can be used as a 21-pod or two-pod system for growing both small and large plants. It has an automated system that handles watering and nutrient dispensing. Users can control the system via a smartphone app or an LCD screen, adjusting the eight-level adjustable LED grow light to meet their plants' specific needs. You can also buy the system on Amazon.

Grow an indoor herb garden efficiently with the Ahopegarden indoor garden hydroponic growing system. This kit includes a water reservoir, a circulation system and an LED grow light that helps plants grow faster and healthier. The system also offers two growing modes — one for vegetables and one for flowers and fruit — allowing you to customize lighting based on your plants' needs.

The Amazing Creation stackable planter is designed to help you curate a lush, thriving garden in the smallest of spaces. This five-tier vertical garden system, made of terracotta-colored pots, is a back-to-basics system that doesn't include a grow light, seeds or indoor potting soil.

The Gardyn Studio enables you to grow up to 16 plants simultaneously without the need for soil. It features a vertical tower design, allowing it to fit in small spaces. The system uses water and nutrients to grow plants. A camera, sensors and the Gardyn app's AI assistant, "Kelby," monitor your plants and automatically adjust light and watering schedules. Buy the vertical gardening system on Amazon.

Enjoy a fresh harvest in as little as three weeks with the nook from Lettuce Grow. It's a compact hydroponic system that supports up to 20 plants simultaneously. The system features a self-watering and self-fertilizing design, and includes a QR code to redeem 20 pre-grown seedlings.

The IDOO hydroponic growing system features a water reservoir at its base and an adjustable, full-spectrum LED grow light on an automated on/off cycle. You add water, nutrients, and the system's internal pump and lights take care of the rest.

If you aren't looking for a whole system but still want to grow plants in dimly lit areas, try the GooingTop Store LED grow light. It features five dimmable levels and an auto-timer to ensure your indoor plants receive the optimal amount of light.