Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Indoor garden systems that are worth the hype

Grow plants even in low light conditions with a hydroponic system

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Try a smart hydroponic system to grow fresh herbs and vegetables indoors.

Try a smart hydroponic system to grow fresh herbs and vegetables indoors. (iStock)

Bringing fresh flavor to your meals is simple with an indoor garden. You can easily grow herbs and even small vegetables, regardless of the size of your space. Options range from simple pots for a sunny windowsill to self-watering hydroponic systems for efficient, low-effort plant growth. 

Here is our list of indoor garden systems that provide a constant supply of fresh ingredients to elevate your everyday cooking.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic: on sale for $116.22 (35% off)

Original price: $179.99

This easy-to-use garden is self-watering.

This easy-to-use garden is self-watering. (Amazon)

Amazon $179.99 $116.22

The AeroGarden Bounty Basic is an excellent starting point for those considering an indoor garden. This compact hydroponic system comes with seeds and plant foods – everything you need to set up your garden straight out of the box. It utilizes an LED grow light and a self-watering system, guaranteeing bountiful growth even if you don't have a green thumb.

LetPot Max growing system 21-Pod and 2-Pod: $251.99

Grow small and large plants with this system.

Grow small and large plants with this system. (LetPot)

The LetPot Max hydroponics growing system features flexible trays that can be used as a 21-pod or two-pod system for growing both small and large plants. It has an automated system that handles watering and nutrient dispensing. Users can control the system via a smartphone app or an LCD screen, adjusting the eight-level adjustable LED grow light to meet their plants' specific needs. You can also buy the system on Amazon

Amazon Prime members enjoy fast, free delivery, exclusive access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime

Ahopegarden indoor garden: on sale for $45.97 (34% off)

Original price: $69.99

The LED grow light helps plants grow faster and healthier.

The LED grow light helps plants grow faster and healthier. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $45.97

Grow an indoor herb garden efficiently with the Ahopegarden indoor garden hydroponic growing system. This kit includes a water reservoir, a circulation system and an LED grow light that helps plants grow faster and healthier. The system also offers two growing modes — one for vegetables and one for flowers and fruit — allowing you to customize lighting based on your plants' needs.

Amazing Creation stackable planter: on sale for $24.99 (38% off)

Original price: $39.99

This basic system is designed to help you grow your garden in small spaces.

This basic system is designed to help you grow your garden in small spaces. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $24.99

The Amazing Creation stackable planter is designed to help you curate a lush, thriving garden in the smallest of spaces. This five-tier vertical garden system, made of terracotta-colored pots, is a back-to-basics system that doesn't include a grow light, seeds or indoor potting soil.

AMAZON'S BIGGEST DISCOUNTS THIS WEEK: ATHLETIC GEAR, PET GEAR AND OFFICE SUPPLIES 30% OFF OR MORE

Gardyn Studio: $499

Grow a big garden inside with this system.

Grow a big garden inside with this system. (Gardyn)

The Gardyn Studio enables you to grow up to 16 plants simultaneously without the need for soil. It features a vertical tower design, allowing it to fit in small spaces. The system uses water and nutrients to grow plants. A camera, sensors and the Gardyn app's AI assistant, "Kelby," monitor your plants and automatically adjust light and watering schedules. Buy the vertical gardening system on Amazon.

Lettuce Grow nook: $749

The Nook features a sleek, modern design that you'll want to showcase.

The Nook features a sleek, modern design that you'll want to showcase. (Amazon)

Amazon $749

Enjoy a fresh harvest in as little as three weeks with the nook from Lettuce Grow. It's a compact hydroponic system that supports up to 20 plants simultaneously. The system features a self-watering and self-fertilizing design, and includes a QR code to redeem 20 pre-grown seedlings.

IDOO hydroponics growing system: on sale for $89.99 (10% off)

Original price: $99.99

This system is straightforward to assemble.

This system is straightforward to assemble. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99

The IDOO hydroponic growing system features a water reservoir at its base and an adjustable, full-spectrum LED grow light on an automated on/off cycle. You add water, nutrients, and the system's internal pump and lights take care of the rest.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

LED grow light: on sale for $22.99 (23% off)

Original price: $29.99

Grow plants inside with the help of an LED grow light.

Grow plants inside with the help of an LED grow light. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $22.99

If you aren't looking for a whole system but still want to grow plants in dimly lit areas, try the GooingTop Store LED grow light. It features five dimmable levels and an auto-timer to ensure your indoor plants receive the optimal amount of light. 

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue