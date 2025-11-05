Everything you need to build the perfect holiday charcuterie board

A well-styled charcuterie board can serve as the centerpiece of any holiday party and look gourmet with minimal effort on your part. Whether you’re hosting your in-laws, or bringing the snacks to a friend’s party, these items can help you build a delicious charcuterie board.

The star of any charcuterie board is the board itself. HexClad’s end grain walnut charcuterie board is a stunning option with a checkerboard pattern. Beautiful enough to keep on your countertop all year, the large board is ideal for any size gathering. Italian-made, the end grain walnut is self-healing, so it’s resistant to knife cuts. The board is made extra thick, so it won’t warp as the years go by.

Another option HexClad offers is a classic, medium-sized walnut cutting board. Extraordinarily durable, it has antimicrobial properties that prevent bacteria growth. One side of the board is best used as a cutting board since it has grooves for collection juices. The other side can double as a charcuterie board. The wood itself resists cuts, stains and has a pleasant nutty aroma.

If you don’t want to spend time hunting down your own board and accessories, you can get everything you need in one convenient package. This charcuterie board gift set includes a bamboo board with a slide out compartment for storing all your cheese knives and other accessories. You even get the labels and markers needed to clearly label all the items on the board. There’s a wine opener included in the tools so you can serve your wine of choice with your favorite snacks.

Everything you need to serve your guests is included in this charcuterie board accessories set. You get six cheese knives, four spreading knives and mini forks, four small spoons, mini tongs, honey dippers and labels. Each tool is rust-resistant and includes ergonomic handles so your guests can use the accessories comfortably.

Ramekins are small dishes that are great for serving olives, nuts, jams, cranberries and any other sauces or small snacks. You can get a set of six white ramekins that match any charcuterie board setup. Or, go with these gorgeous Le Creuset ramekins that come in all of Le Creuset’s classic colors.

Slicing giant blocks of cheese for your guests can be a pain when you’re making up a charcuterie board. A good cheese slicer makes the process go smoother. You can get a handheld cheese slicer that you scrape across the top of your block of cheese to get even slices. There are also marble cheese slicers that are even easier. Just put your cheese on the marble board and pull the sharp edge down to start slicing.

Instead of everyone using their hands to pick up snacks, these festive Christmas tree cocktail toothpicks keep the board more sanitary. Plus, they get everyone in the holiday spirit. You can also get Christmas character picks that include Santa, Frosty the Snowman and reindeer.

Prefer to have a pre-assembled charcuterie board? Boarderie has all kinds of different holiday boards you can choose from. There’s the classic cheese and charcuterie board that includes an assortment of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts and fruit, all organized on an acacia wood serving board. You can also get a Jewish holiday charcuterie board that doesn’t include meat, and a baked brie board, if your guests prefer a more unique option.

What’s a charcuterie board without a good bottle of wine on the side! Fox now has its own wine club membership featuring dozens of different red, white, rose and sparkling wines. There are U.S.-made wines, crafted by veterans, or you can choose from other regions like Italy, Australia and France. Becoming a member of the wine club means you get nine bottles of wine delivered to your door every two months. A portion of each membership goes to causes that support veterans.

