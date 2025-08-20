Cook like Gordon Ramsay: Save up to 54% on HexClad pots and pans this Labor Day

If you’ve ever dreamed about becoming a chef, now you can be. HexClad — the cookware brand that Gordon Ramsay swears by — is offering major Labor Day discounts. (Fox is an investor in HexClad.) The brand is serving up sizzling savings on its best-selling pots and pans. Known for their hybrid stainless steel and nonstick design, these chef-approved essentials are durable and versatile.

Keep scrolling to find the best deals to upgrade your kitchen.

Sets

These pro-grade pot and pan sets ensure your kitchen is well-stocked for dinner for one or a feast for a crowd.

Original price: $999.99

This best-selling set includes all the pots and pans you’ll need to cook up delicious meals. These are pans that home chefs prefer — to scramble an egg, saute veggies or sear meats — plus pots perfect for warming up soup, making mac and cheese or simmering a big, hearty stew. These ceramic nonstick pots and pans are free from chemicals, so you can cook in peace.

When you purchase the 12-piece set during the sale, you receive a free gift. Take your pick between a griddle pan, a 4.5-quart deep saute pan or a 10-inch wok .

Original price: $532

This six-piece set includes three best-selling pans plus lids for pro-level cooking at home. The eight-inch pan is ideal for scrambled eggs, the 10-inch pan is convenient for solo stir-fries, and the 12-inch skillet is a great choice for searing steaks or veggies for a crowd.

With the purchase of a six-piece pan set, you receive a free gift — either a 10-inch wok , a seven-inch frying pan or a three-quart deep saute pan .

Bundles

Bundles are a great way to stock up on kitchen essentials. Check out these heavily discounted options while they’re still on sale.

Original price: $1,724

Ideal for anyone hoping to revamp their kitchen this fall, the kitchen refresh bundle includes a 12-piece set, a 12-inch wok, a 12-inch griddle, a seven-quart saute pan, an eight-inch chef’s knife and mixing bowls.

Original price $2,517

Enjoy beautiful end-of-summer sunsets while cooking up some seriously sizzling dinners with this sundown sizzle bundle. This bundle includes a 12-piece set, a 12-inch wok, 12-inch griddle, seven-quart saute pan, seven-piece knife set, a pepper grinder and mixing bowls.

Original price: $563

Prepare for back-to-school with this bundle of weeknight heroes: a 10-inch pan with a lid and a two-quart pot for cozy, wholesome meals the kids will devour.

Original price: $109

Consider this your reminder to swap out those old aprons and oven mitts in favor of something fresh and clean. Now, you can score a discount on a set of new ones ahead of the new season and school year with this bundle.