Cook like Gordon Ramsay: Save up to 54% on HexClad pots and pans this Labor Day

Elevate every meal with restaurant-quality pots and pans

Caitlyn Martyn

Gordon Ramsay using HexClad

If you’ve ever dreamed about becoming a chef, now you can be. HexClad — the cookware brand that Gordon Ramsay swears by — is offering major Labor Day discounts. (Fox is an investor in HexClad.) The brand is serving up sizzling savings on its best-selling pots and pans. Known for their hybrid stainless steel and nonstick design, these chef-approved essentials are durable and versatile.

Keep scrolling to find the best deals to upgrade your kitchen.

Sets

These pro-grade pot and pan sets ensure your kitchen is well-stocked for dinner for one or a feast for a crowd. 

HexClad 12-piece pot and pan set: on sale for $699.99 (30% off) 

Original price: $999.99

This 12-piece set has everything you need for a five-star kitchen.

This best-selling set includes all the pots and pans you’ll need to cook up delicious meals. These are pans that home chefs prefer — to scramble an egg, saute veggies or sear meats — plus pots perfect for warming up soup, making mac and cheese or simmering a big, hearty stew. These ceramic nonstick pots and pans are free from chemicals, so you can cook in peace. 

When you purchase the 12-piece set during the sale, you receive a free gift. Take your pick between a griddle pan,4.5-quart deep saute pan or a 10-inch wok

HexClad 6-piece pan set: on sale for $399.99 (25% off)

Original price: $532

6 piece pan set

This six-piece set includes three best-selling pans plus lids for pro-level cooking at home. The eight-inch pan is ideal for scrambled eggs, the 10-inch pan is convenient for solo stir-fries, and the 12-inch skillet is a great choice for searing steaks or veggies for a crowd. 

With the purchase of a six-piece pan set, you receive a free gift — either a 10-inch wok,seven-inch frying pan or a three-quart deep saute pan. 

Bundles

Bundles are a great way to stock up on kitchen essentials. Check out these heavily discounted options while they’re still on sale. 

Kitchen refresh bundle: on sale for $999 (42% off)

Original price: $1,724

Refresh your cookware for less.

Ideal for anyone hoping to revamp their kitchen this fall, the kitchen refresh bundle includes a 12-piece set, a 12-inch wok, a 12-inch griddle, a seven-quart saute pan, an eight-inch chef’s knife and mixing bowls. 

Sundown sizzle bundle: on sale for $1,399 (44% off)

Original price $2,517

Impress family and friends with these sizzling specialty cookware items. 

Enjoy beautiful end-of-summer sunsets while cooking up some seriously sizzling dinners with this sundown sizzle bundle. This bundle includes a 12-piece set, a 12-inch wok, 12-inch griddle, seven-quart saute pan, seven-piece knife set, a pepper grinder and mixing bowls. 

Back-to-school bundle: on sale for $259 (54% off)

Original price: $563

School night dinners have never been easier. 

Prepare for back-to-school with this bundle of weeknight heroes: a 10-inch pan with a lid and a two-quart pot for cozy, wholesome meals the kids will devour. 

Too hot to handle bundle: on sale for $89 (18% off)

Original price: $109

This is your sign to toss out your dirty oven mitts for something brand new. 

Consider this your reminder to swap out those old aprons and oven mitts in favor of something fresh and clean. Now, you can score a discount on a set of new ones ahead of the new season and school year with this bundle.

