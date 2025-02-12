Score huge savings during the HexClad Big Game Sale

HexClad put out their first ever Super Bowl commercial this year starring Pete Davidson, Gordon Ramsay and a cast of adorable, animated aliens (Fox is an investor in HexClad). To celebrate, the brand launched its Area 51 Test Kitchen, featuring HexClad pots, a knife, apron and the classic HexMill pepper grinder, all with twists that make for an out of this world collection. The sale continues until supplies last.

On top of the Area 51 collection, HexClad is also celebrating its Super Bowl spot with its Big Game Sale, running now through February 18. The sale includes giant pot and pan collections that are hundreds of dollars off and perfect for home chefs who want to make game day meals that are to die for.

The HexClad Damascus Steel chef’s knife is an ultra-sharp knife made from 67 layers of tough Japanese Damascus Steel. It also comes with a rare forest green Pakkawood handle that makes the knife a unique kitchen tool.

Get the perfect grind from a HexMill pepper grinder in the Area 51 collection. The grind range goes from super-fine to coarse, so you can season all your dishes exactly how you want. The aluminum grinder is durable and blends in seamlessly with all your kitchen décor.

Original price: $1,700

HexClad’s Big Game Sale offers the Halftime Bundle, a home chef’s dream collection of HexClad pots, pans, knives and storage containers. The collection includes six different pans, all with matching lids, three pots also with lids, a 12-inch chef’s knife and three stainless steel mixing bowls that double as storage containers thanks to the included lids.

Original price: $2,274

The Touchdown bundle takes the Halftime bundle to the next level, offering all the same pots, pans, knives and bowls and adds the HexMill pepper grinder and a larger set of knives. Essentially, you get nearly everything HexClad has to offer in one bundle.

Original price: $377

Need a new salt and pepper grinder? You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better set than the one included in the HexMill collection bundle. You actually get two sets of grinders in the collection: a tabletop set and two larger salt and pepper grinders for cooking.

Original price: $999

Replace your outdated pots and pan set with the HexClad 12-piece hybrid pots and pans set. You get three different sized HexClad pans and a small, medium and large saucepan, all with lids included.

Original price: $532

Just need new frying pans? HexClad’s six-piece fry pan set comes with an eight-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch fry pan and lids for each. You also get an additional wok or griddle pan when you order the set — a promotion during the Big Game Sale.

Original price: $467

You can cook every type of sauce and one-pot meals in this six-piece hybrid pot set with lids. The set includes a small, medium and large pot. The pots are oven-safe up to 900 degrees and the lids are oven-safe up to 400 degrees.